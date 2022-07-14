The weather was slightly cooler - a win for the animals - but it was still a warm and pleasant day with plenty going on for people to enjoy, including the Cattle Parade, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Sheep Dog trials and many more.
Former ITV Calendar presenter, Christine Talbot, and Peter Wright, from Channel 5's Yorkshire Vet, headed up the GYS Stage.
Yorkshire Post photographers James Hardisty and Tony Johnson headed down to capture the best of day three.
