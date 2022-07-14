The Great Yorkshire Show 2022 photos: The Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen, BBC Countryfile's Matt Baker, and the best of Yorkshire farming

It's day three of The Great Yorkshire Show 2022 and today saw the appearance of The Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen, BBC Countryfile's Matt Baker.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 4:20 pm

The weather was slightly cooler - a win for the animals - but it was still a warm and pleasant day with plenty going on for people to enjoy, including the Cattle Parade, Cock O’the North Show Jumping Competition, Sheep Dog trials and many more.

Former ITV Calendar presenter, Christine Talbot, and Peter Wright, from Channel 5's Yorkshire Vet, headed up the GYS Stage.

Yorkshire Post photographers James Hardisty and Tony Johnson headed down to capture the best of day three.

1.

All the best photographs from day three of The Great Yorkshire Show 2022, taken by James Hardisty and Tony Johnson.

2. Countryfile's Matt Baker

Pictured TV Presenter Matt Baker, with a Wensleydale Sheep farmer Rebecca McPartland, of Tadcaster (Harrison Spinks Bedmakers).

3. Champion!

Ben Stanley, of Cumbria, hold a Long Horn before taking part in the Supreme Beef Champion Class. Photo: James Hardisty

4. Best Male pig

Competitors taking part in the Best Male pig class.

