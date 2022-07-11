The event - a display of Yorkshire’s best farming, agriculture, countryside and culture - is already a sell-out and has been setting up ahead of the first day tomorrow. It runs until Friday.
Here are ten pictures from around the showground.
1. Welcome to the Great Yorkshire Show
Courtney Huntley pictured in front of the Great Yorkshire Show Floral display by Jonathan Moseley.
Pictures by Simon Hulme.
Photo: Pictures Simon Hulme.
2. Cooling Cattle
A Highland Cow is cooled down at the show as the temperatures rise in Harrogate on Monday.
Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Celebrity handler
Presenter Jules Hudson is pictured. with 18 year old Lucy Atkinson with her Valais Blacknose Sheep named Spot.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Keeping his cool
This Highland beast takes a shower as animals are kept cool as exhibitors set up at the Great Yorkshire Show.
Photo: Simon Hulme