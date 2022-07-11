The Great Yorkshire Show: ten of the best pictures as show prepares for first day

The Great Yorkshire Show returns to Harrogate tomorrow for its 163rd year.

By Emma Ryan
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:47 pm

The event - a display of Yorkshire’s best farming, agriculture, countryside and culture - is already a sell-out and has been setting up ahead of the first day tomorrow. It runs until Friday.

Here are ten pictures from around the showground.

1. Welcome to the Great Yorkshire Show

Courtney Huntley pictured in front of the Great Yorkshire Show Floral display by Jonathan Moseley. Pictures by Simon Hulme.

Photo: Pictures Simon Hulme.

Photo Sales

2. Cooling Cattle

A Highland Cow is cooled down at the show as the temperatures rise in Harrogate on Monday.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

3. Celebrity handler

Presenter Jules Hudson is pictured. with 18 year old Lucy Atkinson with her Valais Blacknose Sheep named Spot.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales

4. Keeping his cool

This Highland beast takes a shower as animals are kept cool as exhibitors set up at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
HarrogateYorkshire
Next Page
Page 1 of 3