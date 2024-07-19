The Great Yorkshire Show was a success for the farming family on the M62

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I could spend many hours championing our most beloved show and wax lyrical over the excitement I feel as I drive that last stretch of road towards the showground; that feeling that never diminishes as the years pass!

The pain caused by a trapped nerve in my neck was eased and kept at bay thanks to my Mum’s well stocked drug cabinet and although I didn’t show any of the sheep I was able to enjoy the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year something new or unexpected appears that makes me burst with pride and usually reach for a hanky as emotions take over.

Great Yorkshire Show. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty

This year was no different and the “Forty Farms” display by the wonderfully talented photographer Amy Bateman, absolutely stole the show.

Her ability to capture the wild and raw beauty of forty Cumbrian farms and the challenges they face in an increasingly changing landscape was admirable.

It was heart-warming to see the crowds of people taking time to read the large display boards with their breath-taking photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come Wednesday morning, my nerves were at an all time high. It’s only the second time I’ve exhibited my Bluefaced Leicester sheep at the Great Yorkshire and wasn’t totally confident they’d stand up against the other more seasoned campaigners.

However, I needn’t have worried as we came away with a rosette in every class with an incredibly pleasing second with our gimmer lamb.

Later that day saw the little guy enter the ring with his Whitefaced Woodlands. Again, he did us all proud being well placed in every class and winning overall breed champion with his tup “Big boy”.

That meant we were lucky enough to join the superb line-up of winners from all the different breed classes in the Interbreed Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s always a proud moment to stand alongside such magnificent examples of our native breeds, made even more special this year as the little guy was the one in the ring.

Somerset based Alan Lyons, a previous judge of the Interbreed Championship was this year’s commentator and he did the most amazing job.

Whilst the ringside was full of sheep breeders and farmers, the general public made up a large percent of the eager onlookers.

Alan’s depth of knowledge of every single sheep in that line up was remarkable, not just general statistics about a breed, but some fascinating facts and anecdotes about the breeds that kept the spectators enthralled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spoke with such passion about our hill breeds and the vitally important role they play in maintaining a natural balance in our uplands, something all of us will have to fight hard for in the coming years.

The audience spanned the generations from babies in prams and toddlers staring wide eyed at the array of horns and fleeces in front of them to those stooped over their sticks, time and tide etched into their faces, nodding knowingly.