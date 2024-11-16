Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a lengthy uphill stretch, through a forest of silver birch, oak and beech trees before reaching the southern limit of the largely linear settlement of Pecket Well, which is thought to have been named after the 12th century Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas a Becket.

Punctuated by short terraces rows of houses are drystone wall lined fields with sheep, horses and cattle grazing, offering spectacular views of farms, the much-loved National Trust woodlands in the valley below, of Heptonstall and of the 400m-high Stoodley Pike moment beyond.

While Calderdale as a whole has about seven per cent tree cover, which is about half the national average, it’s clear the wooded proportion of land is much higher around Pecket Well.

The former mill at Pecket Well.

Higher still is a swathe of heather moorland, home to species such as golden plover and kestrels.

The bucolic scenes inspired one of Pecket Well’s most famous residents, early 20th century artist Thomas Frederick Worrall, to create a series of watercolour paintings which remain very recognisable.

The panoramas also inspired the 1920s silent melodrama movie, Helen of Four Gates, which was not seen in the UK for nearly 90 years and feared to have been lost after its producer Cecil Hepworth went bankrupt and most of his stock was melted down for the film's silver nitrate content.

However, a 35mm print of the film, which featured the pioneering technique of linking every shot with a fade and told the story of battered but unbowed northern women, based on the real-life experience of its author, Ethel Carnie Holdsworth, was unearthed in Montreal.

Critics regard the epic as very important film in the history of motion pictures as the actress playing the title role, Alma Taylor, was one of the first to have the title of 'star'.

On reaching the village from the south the climbing doesn’t stop. At the junction with Akroyd Lane, there’s still a 122m ascent over the 1.4km through the village to Midgehall Road.

With the views and topographical challenges it’s small wonder that the village featured in the 2014 edition of the Tour de France and a decade later cyclists are continuing to test themselves over the 7.7 per cent average gradient, despite the risks presented by parked cars narrowing the already narrow and winding route.

The A6033 has previously been identified as being in the top 50 A-roads in England where the risk of road traffic incidents resulting in death or serious injury is the highest, leading to a comprehensive safety scheme being carried out in recent years, widening bends and replacing kerbs.

In 1920, an open-topped charabanc taking regulars from the Pecket Well’s 17th century coaching inn, The Robin Hood, to a local knurr and spell match, lost control on a sharp bend and crashed, killing several people from the village.

High above the grade II listed pub’s entrance, there is a sign proclaiming the landlord to be a “licensed dealer in ale, porter and spirituous liquors” alongsode decorative carvings of two men in Lincoln Green with the inscriptions “If Robin Hood be not at home come take a pot with little John”.

Inside the traditional free house and there’s plenty of character, with a vaulted area, a cosy bar and log burners.

However, tt was some 90 years before the knurr and spell tragedy that the pub’s most infamous chapter played out.

Local farmworker Thomas Greenwood discovered a mummified body with a a club foot and missing kneecap wrapped in a sack buried in the peat on Shackleton Moor above Pecket Well, and with a lack of public buildings in the area, took it to the inn.

In an attempt to discover its identity, the landlord put it on display in the bar. Siblings of Thomas Townsend, who had been missing for 28 years, confirmed the corpse after recognising the club foot.

A short walk up the hill are two of the villages most imposing buildings, the designated heritage assets of Crimsworth Methodist Church and opposite it, Crimsworth Wesleyan Methodist Sunday School.

Another nearby grand, but utilitarian building on the main road hosted an alternative educational establishment.

Pecket Well College was opened in 1992 after adult learners attending Horton House Adult Education

Centre in Halifax, found they enjoyed working in a cooperative way and wanted a say in how and what they learned.

Rejecting traditional relationships of tutor and student, the group bought and renovated a former Hebden Bridge Co-operative Society building.

The closure of Pecket Well College in 2011 was attributed to changes in the political priorities for basic adult education, the availability of funding and approaches to assessment.

However, Pecket Well’s most prominent building is the grade II listed mill and towering ashlar chimney overlooking the village.

Originally called Pecket Well Shed, the mill was a speculative construction in 1858 by the Pecket Well Weaving Co and comprised a 20 horsepower steam engine and 35 horsepower boiler with main and cross-shafting.