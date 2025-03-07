The magnificent sights of spring on the farm on the M62 - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That gradual transition from the darkness of night to the promise of a new day brings with it a myriad of colours as the stars fade quietly into an increasingly bright sky.

Its my time, when I can breath and let the day unfold around me before the chaos of work and all its challenges arrives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our two young work dogs, Bess and Alfie are my companions on these special mornings and providing the rain has stayed away, Boo our faithful little Teckel usually joins us.

The M62 motorway winds itself around the infamous Stott Hall Farm. Picture Tony Johnson

It was on one of our dawn walks last week that I was greeted with a heart-warming sight. A sight that heralds spring, the start of lambing time and one that never ceases to make my heart soar with joy.

Curlews. Nine of them to be precise, gliding silently above, just out of reach. They emerged from the last fringes of night, into a beautiful morning with the faintest trails of mist still hovering above the reservoir.

I recognised their flight and silhouette long before I saw their long, graceful curved beaks. They were utterly silent, stopping me in my tracks as I followed their steady wingbeat over my head and across the meadows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their return to our farm always gives me hope. Hope they will mate and successfully rear their chicks. Hope that the increasingly depressing numbers of crows will not destroy their young and they can nest in peace.

It of course brings me back round to the frustrating topic of dogs or more importantly off-lead dogs. It’s depressing to see that year after year endless livestock is put at risk and wildlife harmed because of the lack of an incredibly simple piece of equipment; a lead.

Despite the law being very clear on this, the ruling that was put in place when open access was granted on our mountains and moorland is completely ignored with huge loses to livestock and wildlife every year.

So for those that still selfishly allow their dogs to run riot, destroying countless nests and making farmers lives an absolute misery, I’ll put it out there again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

March 1st through to the 31st July, your dog, no matter how obedient, how well trained must be on a short lead whilst on open access land and at all times when around livestock.

I found myself reminding a couple of this quite recently when our heavily pregnant ewes were spooked by someone throwing a ball for their dog in our lambing meadows. After a few choice words, they left with a flea in their ear.

After months of searching for a new livestock wagon, we finally found the perfect one. Paul and the little guy landed home with it last week, all beaming smiles. It’s a step up for us and after passing his HGV test, Paul took the plunge to move up to a larger wagon.

Leaning out of the window, his face glowing, I expected a full blown account of how amazing the wagon was from the little guy but all I got was

“It’s got red seatbelts Mum”.