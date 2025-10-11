The purple patch continues for North Yorkshire trainer Ruth Carr

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She has high hopes of equalling her best ever season tally of victories with the five-year-old bay gelding, which claimed a fourth place on his previous outing.

“Once I’ve got them up to fitness, it really is about keeping them happy between races", says Ruth after returning to the kitchen of her farmhouse near Easingwold. “I wouldn’t ever leave a race on the gallops – my horses always go to the races a little bit undercooked rather than overcooked.”

Ruth had a career-high 52 winners last season and is already on 51, this term with jockeys including leading apprentices William Pyle and Warren Fentiman as well as Kaiya Fraser, James Sullivan, Joanna Mason.

Thoroughbred racehorses grazing and exercising in the paddocks at Ruth Carr's yard.

While she treasures victories on Knavesmire, the most memorable day so far this season for Ruth came when she sent five runners to the races, three to Beverley and two to Sussex for the opening day of the Glorious Goodwood Festival. Amazingly, four of them won, including Brazen Bolt at odds of 28-1 in the valuable Shaker Handicap. Such is the faith one punter has in Ruth’s unique training system that he bet £1 on four of the trainer’s runners to win and scooped £96,000.

Just days later, at a meeting at Pontefract Star Start prevailed in a photo-finish from the favourite Unplugged, who had traded as low as 1.2 in running, before Ruth followed up with Betweenthesticks, who struck in the 5f handicap at 33-1.

The season has seen eight-year-old chestnut mare Hostelry scoring five victories, as has chestnut gelding Kats Bob. There have also been three wins apiece this year for the yard’s Dumfries, Reigning Profit, Betweenthesticks and Dawn of Liberation.

Meanwhile, eight-year-old bay gelding Brazen Bolt, which was new to the yard in February, has won twice as has Star Start, Woodrafff, Rousing Encore, King Sharja, Jojo Rabbit and Filey Beach.

Rousing Encore ridden by James Sullivan on their way to winning the Churchill Tyres Handicap on day one of the Dante festival at York Racecourse.

Ruth’s 12-year-old Yorkshire Terrier, Minnie, demands attention as she reflects on winning four times in a day. Ruth said: “That was a prety special day, one to remember. A yard of our size that sends out the amount of runners we do that’s not going to happen very often.

“As a local girl to York, York winners are always going to be special. We turned he ran disappointingly in an amateur riders race at Newbury on the Friday and had him decked for York on the Saturday, trotted him up, put him in the field, trotted him up again, he tucked into some lunch, I said he can run and then he went and won, the day after being well beaten.

“Winners sell your business for you. I want people to come here because they like what we do and hopefully we’re successful.”

Ruth, who took out a training license in 2008, speaks with pride at the hands-on approach developed at the yard her grandfather David Chapman established. He was the first trainer to turn horses out and lunge them as part of their day to day training routine.

She said: “Other trainers turn horses out and it’s become much more the norm, but I don’t suppose many people turn 18 horses in training out in the same gang every day.

“It does come with its risk, and that’s of them kicking each other, so you have to be quite brave, or stupid, depending on how you look at it. They’re throughbreds, full of the joys of life hopefully. I think the benefits outweigh the risks."

Time spent getting to know every horse’s individual personality and needs is crucial to the consistent results the yard is achieving, she says. The yard tailors bespoke “packages” for each horse. Ruth said: “Some horses enjoy being in the main barn where they can’t see out over the door, so we have different stables in the top yard where they can see out over the door.”

She said: “In the early years when I was training, we tended to hit a real purple spot from May onwards for a good few months and then it would peter out again. Since Covid we have been more level across the board, which is quite nice.

“We like to think we keep them mentally fresh here compared to somewhere that trains more traditionally. The turning out is a big thing –they have something to look forward to every day.

“It’s good mentally, but it’s good physically as well, keeping them moving with the head in the downward position grazing how they would be in the wild. It's good for their gut health.