'The Queen's funeral did a lot for the British market' - UK flower farming on the rise

Despite their season drawing to an early close, Meryl Clarke and Matthew Beardsworth say their Yorkshire Flower Farm venture is flourishing as consumers seek a sustainable alternative to cut flowers in an unsustainable global industry.

Mr Beardsworth said: "People are obviously much more environmentally aware now and that having flowers flown from Kenya is not ideal. People are getting much more educated where these things come from and just do not want to be part of it any more as it's just not sustainable.”

While foreigh imports of flowers still far exceed those grown domestically, the latest Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) figures show imports fell last year to £761.8m from £869.1m in 2022. Meanwhile, flower production in the UK has risen by more than £50m over the last five years, hitting £179m last year.

The figures follow Leeds University’s Sustainable Flowers Project highlighting significant differences in the carbon footprint of flowers, particularly between British-grown and imported varieties, not just due to being transported by plane, but also due to energy-intensive cultivation methods.

Researchers have concluded a mixed bouquet imported from abroad can generate up to ten times more emissions than one grown locally.

While the lion’s share of flowers sold in supermarkets and florists are still imported, initiatives such as The Sustainable Flowers Project, which aims to encourage people to buy flowers grown on local farms, where pesticides and industrial chemicals are avoided in favour of biological controls and homemade fertilisers, are also contributing to the resurgence of UK-grown flowers.

Amid frustration over the continuing dominance of foreign imports, a section of the rising volume of small-scale producers are calling for legislation to label the country of origin on cut flowers.

However, Suzie Rush, of Picked at Dawn, in Kilburn, near Thirsk, said many of her customers were aware of where the flowers came from – their own gardens.

Alongside supplying flowers for workshops and weddings her business has evolved to supply people with cut flower plug plants, so they can grow their own flowers.

She said: "I'm excited by the prospect of getting people growing their own flowers so they have access to flowers from their own gardens which makes the supply chain of cut flowers extemely local literally traveling a few steps from your door. I hope this will engage a better understanding of where and how flowers grow and thier seasonality, whilst having the added benefit of providing an environment for pollinators in gardens along side people being able to pick their own flowers as and when you wish."

Mr Beardsworth, who farms flowers on three different sites with south-facing aspects and sandy soils in the Cleckheaton and Scholes areas, also points to changing tastes as being behind the resurgence in British cut-flower production,

