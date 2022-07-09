The race is on to get the last of the grass cut before the Great Yorkshire Show gets underway at the farm on the M62

Excitment is mounting for the start of the Great Yorkshire Show

Boothwood reservoir to the north of the farm has a huge dam wall that the water spills over but following such a dry spell the level is 40ft down.

The walls and old stone gateposts that once formed enclosures around the meadows have now reappeared as has the old cobbled track that once led to the farm before the construction of the reservoir and motorway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It always saddens me seeing the remains of what once lived and thrived in the valley bottoms. The farmsteads connected by old tracks, rivers and ancient bridges, meadows and forests, all lost, their ghosts now beneath the dark peaty waters.

The flock of Wild Canada geese has now reached well in excess of 100, several thousand if you ask Paul, but at last count, numbers were heading towards 140 plus.

The grass has all but gone from the meadows that stretch along the length of the reservoir, instead a thick layer of geese faeces covers the land rendering it almost unusable. Known for carrying high levels of bacteria like E-coli and salmonella, the ground is ruined.

The situation has gone from being a nuisance to a serious problem, with almost 40 acres now ruined. Geese are highly territorial and protective meaning any of the endangered waders we are so desperately trying to encourage don’t stand a chance.

Following an extensive bird survey carried out recently at the farm, it was bitterly disappointing to hear the damage the geese were causing to our dunlins, oystercatchers and curlews. It leaves us with an uncomfortable predicament, one which doesn’t sit right with me especially when we work so hard to improve the habitat for birds and wildlife at Stott Hall.

However, the population has become too large resulting in major habitat degradation which threatens the whole ecosystem, birds and sheep alike. It’s a difficult and contentious topic, one that we don’t take lightly but it’s a discussion we must have.

The mad panic is on to get the remaining grass cut and baled before we head to Harrogate for the greatest show on earth!

The hill sheep are still in their wool so clipping is also keeping Paul busy in and amongst all the tractor work. There’s been many times where he’s not been able to enjoy the Great Yorkshire due to not being able to get the grass in before leaving.

It will be a huge weight off his mind if the weather stays kind and he can get everything done.

It leaves me with the task of pleading with John-William’s school for time off during term.

To be fair to them, they’ve always been encouraging of his sheep showing endeavours and with hardly any absences throughout the year, we usually get the green light.