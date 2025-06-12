The rural skill which takes precision and dedication to learn - Jill Thorp

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neither is in the best of health with various injuries hindering their ability to shear what they once did.

Luckily we have a young lad who comes to help us who not only has youth on his side but he’s also keen as mustard and can fly through them without complaint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shearing course that is run by the Wool Board and is held at our farm has sadly been cancelled due to lack of interest.

A sheep shearing course.

The course provides an ideal introduction for beginners but also allows more experienced shearers the opportunity to work towards the certificates that are awarded by the Wool board.

It was disappointing that this year’s course has not had the interest it has in previous years.

Shearing is a long standing rural skill that takes precision and dedication in order to learn the correct technique.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can lead to many opportunities worldwide as well as the chance to take part in the much enjoyed and supported shearing competitions at our wonderful agricultural shows.

We’ve all enjoyed many a day sat in front of a shearing shed, pint in hand and cheering on the lads or in my case, the lasses!

It’s where Paul can be found most days at the Great Yorkshire show, supporting the young up and coming shearers or joining in with the endless ribbing the OAP section usually has to endure at the hands of a certain commentator.

The shed at the Royal Welsh Show is equally well supported and you’ll be lucky to get anywhere near the front for a good view.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many years ago, before the little guy appeared on the scene and when Paul was capable of shearing more than ten sheep in a day before his body gave up on him, the beer tent at the Great Yorkshire was the place to be after the competitions.

One particular year, the show welcomed a great team from New Zealand. Clearly of Maori descent, these guys, rippling muscles and heavily tattooed, meant business, whether it be with a pair of clippers or a pint in their hand.

At some point during the night, one of Paul’s mates decided to pick a fight with one of these towering lads; fuelled with multiple pints of the Black Sheep brewery’s finest and a desire to impress his lady.

It didn’t take long before the lanky lad from Yorkshire was sat on his derriere sporting a fat lip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was quickly hauled to his feet and proceeded to have another swing. Again he found himself back down on the ground, with an even fatter lip.

Like a stubborn little terrier he kept getting back up despite the entire gathering crowd urging him to stay down.

The Kiwi lad shook his head in disbelief and like swatting a fly, he put Paul’s mate back down.