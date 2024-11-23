Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the village’s main thoroughfare, Commercial Road, there’s bars offering vapes and tapas, a coffee shop located in a carpet showroom, and a takeaway selling cookie dough. So much so that the parish council says the large former mill village “is now a busy urban centre". However, beside the array of salons, spas and boutiques there are many reminders of the village's more modest past and perhaps Skelmanthorpe's greatest claim to fame. Decades before the Rochdale Pioneers, who are often believed to have started the movement, colourfully named friendly societies, such as the Order of Ancient Shepherds, had been established in the village. Skelmanthorpe Co-op was founded at Shaw Croft, which has since become Commercial Road. Besides trading in food, the Co-op was a friendly society, whose members paid subscriptions in order to take advantage in times of hardship. Its objects were to provide funds for relief in sickness, and find employment for all its members, and buy and contruct homes and other buildings "where in the members shall by united labour support each other". Its ultimate aim was to "produce among the members feelings of pure charity, and social affection for each other, and practically plant the standard of peace and good will on earth towards all men".

Withstanding this, Skelmanthorpe acquired a reputation for violence, particularly at its “Idle Corner” – near the Grove Inn, at the junction of the road from Shelley – where large numbers congregated to passtime when not working or at the annual Skelmanthorpe Feast which featured bull and bear-baiting and organised dog fights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A biography of Skelmanthorpe-born preacher Isaac Marsden states that during the feast “public houses were crowded with drunken revellers, who caroused all day and made night hideous with quarrels and disturbances”.

Emley transmitter mast dominates the skyline close to the viallge.

Nevertheless, the weavers' cottages at the entrance to Strike Lane remain as an early example of social housing, having been built with money loaned by the Golden Fleece Friendly Society in 1822. While often meeting at pubs such as the Commerical Inn, the friendly societies were not to be trifled with and were known to expel members for matters such “divulging the secrets of the order”. They continued to have a major influence in Skelmanthorpe into the 20th century. In 1902 the Weavers’ Glory Lodge still had 472 active, paid up members. Textiles remained king in the village and to avoid competition the mills diversified into products ranging from pile and fur to blazers, quilts and woven shawls. At the turn of the century hand loom weavers still operated at Skelmanthorpe to provide short runs for the fancy trade and plush cloth which could not be made on machine and until the 1850s half the village's woollen industry was sited in cottages by outworkers. Weavers cottages were furnished basically due to the need to leave room for weaving, spinning, winding and warping, so people often slept under the loom, such as the one displayed at at Skelmanthorpe Textile Heritage Centre, in Queen Street, or on a straw mattress placed on the loom. Life continued to be tough for many of the village's residents through the 19th century and local historians have documented how one unfortunate soul, Matthew Fretwell, had been oiling machinery in one of three mills in the village when his scarf got caught and he was killed, eventually leading to one of his sons ending up in the workhouse. In 1879, three houses in Gibb Lane were condemned as unfit for habitation and ordered to be pulled down. In 1914, the local paper reported how West Riding County Council's medical officer found 11 houses in the village to be unfit for habitation and overcrowded, with tooms formerly used for hand-loom weaving sheds being used as sleeping rooms.

It stated: "Private enterprise here, too having failed, the council should be asked to start building themselves. Many private streets and yards are in very unsatisfactory condition." Continual pressure from doctors led to the building of council houses, such as the 1930s properties on Windmill Crescent, where families displaced by clearance orders and those needing more space were rehoused. After the new estate's occupation in 1937 it was reported "those who were inclined to grumble at the outset have now come to realise the benefits of fresh air and sunlight as opposed to the conditions under which they formerly lived”.