The village that reaches the high notes - Crayke, near Easingwold

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While its particularly steep inclines make village particularly picturesque, the overwhelming majority of Crayke sits within a conservation area. It's small wonder those who drew the boundaries of what's now called the Howardian Hills National Landscape in 1987 stretched its south-western fringe to ensure Crayke was included.

While its castle landmark which can be seen from miles around and has been afforded the highest level of architectural protection, the centre of the village has not been preserved in aspic. There are 20th century properties and extensions that may not have been approved before Crayke was given its multi-layered protected status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A particularly charming area of the village is Key Lane, a narrow route between the narrow main thoroughfare Brandsby Street and the triangular green on Church Hill, overlooked by historic cottages. The green boasts a spectacular dafodils in spring, with a backdrop of a series of beautifully maintained and restored heritage assets.

Crayke Castle.

A thick cobbled skirt, separating dominant terraced stone cottages from the narrow main thoroughfare, adds to the strong sense of heritage that literally looms large over the village and surrounding farmland. Farmhouses continue to book end the village's three main entrances, underlining the importance of agriculture to the village. The Diocese Book of 1793 relates how Crayke's 90 homes were all occupied by farmers and labourers, except the rector. It's significant that the village's 300-year-old inn was named after a Shorthorn bullock, which became a celebrity in the early 19th century due to its proportions.

At the geographic heart of Crayke is the Durham Ox, a gastropub that has drawn gourmands from miles around for decades. Michelin describes it as "a loveable, eclectically decorated place with a thoroughly welcoming feel".

The village, somewhat bizarrely remained under the jurisdiction of County Durham until 1844. It was an anomalous area exempt from paying North Riding rates. Crayke has further links with the North-East county, with the Bishops of Durham having maintained a deer park around the hill up to the time of King James I.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing atop the only hill of significance for miles around, the early 15th century Crayke Castle is among the most significant landmarks in the National Landscape.

There are theories the hill was the site of a Roman watchtower in the second century AD, was built there in the 2nd century AD and it is known an ancient track, from Teesmouth to York, used by the Brigantes tribe passed near Crayke. The first firm evidence for a Roman settlement came with the discovery of fragments of late 4th century Roman pottery and glass during the excavation of a tennis court at Crayke Hall, at the top of the hill, in 1937.

It is recorded that Cuthbert, a monk and later 7th century Bishop at Lindisfarne was given the vill of Crayke and the land with a half-mile radius from the hilltop by Ecgfrid, the Saxon king of Northumbria, possibly as a resting place on his frequent journeys between Lindisfarne and York.

Legends of the village's history abound. It's said after Scandinavian King Ragnar Lodbrog was captured by the Saxon King Ella of Northumbria, he was killed while being suspended over a snake pit in the castle's dungeons. It is recorded that kings John, Henry III, Edward I, Edward II and Edward III all stayed at the Norman castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motte lies under later structures, but can still be seen to the north of the castle as an earthwork rising about 2.5m above the natural hilltop, forming a platform on which later buildings were built. The present castle is of 15th century construction, built by Bishop George Neville, who was to become Archbishop of York and Chancellor of England, around 1450, with stone quarried from Brandsby and Yearsley.

The Puritan Parliament ordered the ruinous old castle to be destroyed in 1646 and two years later sold the manor of Crayke to MP William Allenson, a former Lord Mayor of York. His son, Charles, renovated the 15th century Great Chamber, which represents most of the castle's existing remains. It has since been used as a farmhouse, a billet for the Women’s Land Army during the Second World War, as well as home to former Business Minister Kevin Holinrake.

North-west of the castle, the first hump on the lane towards Oulston is known as Gallows Hill, which is said to have been the site of an executioner’s gallows linked to justice delivered from the castle. St Cuthbert's Church, in the shadow of the castle, dates to the 15th century. Close to its south wall are two stone 16th century figures thought to be effigies of Sir John Gibson and his wife Margaret Woodhall.

Walking up the steep incline towards the castle it's easy to imagine how difficult it must have been carrying or even pumping all the water needed at the castle from the village well, until the installation of a mains supply in the inter-war years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad