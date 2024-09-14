The Yorkshire farm selling millions of chickens - but you won't find them in supermarkets

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has never had to cry out that it is a healthy option as it has benefited from word of mouth, and it is generally accepted as a great protein source. It is also versatile, consumed in many meal options.

Soanes Poultry and Clive Soanes Broilers, which started over 70 years ago and is still based at Church Hill Farm in Middleton-on-the-Wolds has carved out its own reputation proving time and again that chicken can taste great, be reared to higher welfare standards and is worth far more than a supermarket giant’s squeeze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Lee, a local man who grew up in the village, is managing director of Soanes Poultry, the factory operation that sees 140,000 chicken processed every week from local farms; and Claire Wright, a farmer’s daughter from Mappleton and farmer’s wife from Seaton, is managing director of Clive Soanes Broilers and financial director of Soanes Poultry - both businesses are finalists in this year’s Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2024.

James Nesbitt, Farm Manager at Clive Soanes Broilers with Claire Wright, MD of Clive Soanes Broilers and FD of Soanes Poultry. Picture James Hardisty

They are carrying the baton that Clive Soanes, and his father Tom before him took up in 1947 and saw Clive grow the business from four broiler sheds in the garden at Church Hill.

“The Soanes family is still right at the core of the business,” says Claire, who started at Soanes Poultry eight years ago as financial controller and found her heart in the farming side of the business when she offered to understand the finance side of Clive Soanes Broilers.

“I’m an accountant and although I’d never earned my living from farming it is in my blood. Getting involved with the farming was like coming home. This is a fast turnaround business with every crop of pullets and cockerels finished and sheds cleaned out within 63 days. It’s an adrenaline rush keeping up with it all and I love it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have chickens reared on five farms owned by the Soanes family that are split into six sites, as one is bigger and split into two. Andrew (Soanes) is completely involved and when we come to finishing every crop it’s Andrew’s team that comes in and mucks out for me and brings in the grain that we feed the chickens.

Ben Lee MD of Soanes Poultry, and Claire Wright, MD of Clive Soanes Broilers and FD of Soanes Poultry. Picture James Hardisty.

“We also have chicken on another farm we manage, plus two sub-contract growers. All except one farm is within 10-15 miles, the other being just 22 miles away. Close proximity is important to us as we move forward with more growers in future."

Claire says it is all about having the right people in place and having clear objectives, something Soanes Poultry and Clive Soanes Broilers both pride themselves upon.

“I want us to be always driving and moving forward, doing trials, working on welfare for the birds and rearing to the best of our ability. Our PPE and bio security needs to be constantly at the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have a great team including farms supervisor Mel (Melanie Jackson) who had worked on the factory side for 30 years and technical and improvement manager Ryan Barrett. They both support the ongoing training of our farm managers, three of which have come from a non-poultry background.

“One was a gamekeeper, another a delivery driver for animal feed, and one was in the Army. All three are now doing a fantastic job and are completely dedicated to our poultry farms.

“I believe good management, good teamwork starts from the top, and I am driven by what I and the Soanes family believe, that it is about getting it right on everything.”

Lee worked in every area of the business before becoming managing director, and not because he was on some kind of apprenticeship scheme after a university degree. He never went to university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His father was and still is a gamekeeper for a local landowner and he says there was an old adage in the village that if you didn’t do well at school you ended up in the chicken factory.

“This is now my 16th year in the business. I came here after finishing my A levels for a few weeks as a factory operative working in despatch. Once here you begin to understand what it can offer, the skills it brings and you learn.

“I moved into production, then factory supervisor and sales where I was able to bring on-floor experience that led to improved customer service. I then became head of sales and marketing and was added to the board in 2021 before taking my role now in 2022."

Lee explains why you won’t find Soanes chicken in the supermarket multiples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t rear a bird for the price they are sold at in the big supermarkets, and it’s not the supermarkets that are taking the hit, so sadly it’s the farmer. We would never want to do that.

"We understand what is needed at farm level to do things right and that is all about quality, value for money and high welfare. In the end you get what you pay for.

“Ultimately, we don’t have the size of operation to supply those retail operations on the scale they would require anyway.

"We do 140,000 chickens a week which is small in the overall picture, but if we were to supply the large supermarkets we would be challenged on price and who pays for the higher welfare standards on those chicken? It’s certainly not the supermarket, and it’s not the consumer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our chicken is not the cheapest. We do all of our own high welfare and we wouldn’t want to skimp on any of that. We understand what is needed at farm level.

“Our market is farm shops, butchers, delis, bespoke manufacturing, wholesale that feeds into butchers elsewhere, restaurant chains, caterers. The closest we get to retail in supermarkets are lines that we supply into local independent buying groups like family owned operators.”

Soanes Poultry’s chicken has won a multitude of Taste Awards. Ben says they come about through their attention to detail in feed, water, animal husbandry and basically looking after the birds that all come in as day olds, from PD Huck in Dalton near Thirsk, keeping everything Yorkshire.

“We use on-farm borehole water and the minerals within that help. Our animal husbandry is 100 per cent, with minimal animal stress and minimal hormone release. The furthest our stock travels is 22 miles with most within 10-15 miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our birds are grain fed and have a completely different ration to most, which we don’t change based on pricing. It is a standardised ration of at least 65 per cent wheat content. When wheat prices go up some will drop wheat content to level out the cost base, we don’t.”

Soanes Poultry has also developed a Christmas Cockerel niche product, producing a bird of 10 lbs-plus.