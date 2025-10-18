The Yorkshire Vet: A change of diet that is bearing fruit - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Occasionally we get a few too many out-of-season-plums in the box at Sandbeck, or fruit that needs some intervention to eat it (I’m thinking kiwi fruits and the like. We certainly couldn’t cope with anything as complicated as a pineapple). So, in my message to Fiona-the-fruitier from Thirsk, I thought it was important to stipulate our requirements. Admittedly, she knows my fruit and vegetable habits well- I visit her shop more than once each week.

“No bright green apples and nothing that is too hard to handle, please,” was my concluding message. The following week, the box of fruit arrived. It coincided with the fortnight when Anne and I were on holiday, so these two frugivores were not in a position to rate or comment on Fiona’s fruity deliveries. Various messages seemed to confirm they were successful. “Thank you for the fruit box,” was one of the simple but grateful comments on the group chat.

A few weeks later, the enthusiasm continued, and one of the vets in particular delighted in the occasional novelty. The figs provided as much excitement as they did succulence. The next week, we were faced with some Sharon fruit. A lengthy debate ensued. How do we handle one of these? Peel or just cut into slices? With a slightly waxy skin, but one much softer than the peel of a lemon, we opted to simply slice and eat (after a Google search of course!). Sharon, like the arrival of the box itself, was a tremendous success. So far, we are enjoying the occasional unusual fruit, even if they are hard to handle. And the odd shiny, green apple slips through the net, despite my aversion. The fruit box has been a resounding success. A simple and relatively inexpensive idea has definitely contributed to the happiness of our team. A bit like the homemade biscuits that Ted Lasso brings to work each day in the eponymous TV series. Another bonus is that when we have small furry animals in, we can readily find them a tasty and healthy snack. Milo the hamster was a case in point, as he recovered from his recent major op. It was simple to rummage through the fruit to find something to aid his recovery.

Vet Julian Norton has ordered in fruit for practice staff.

Aside from the happiness the fruit box brings, I can only hope it’s adding to the health of our staff members, too. Are we eating fewer chocolates or cakes? Maybe, although the temptation is always there. The wonderful Gavel café next door to our practice is as popular as ever with visitors to the auction mart in Thirsk. It’s heavy on flavour and portions, but relatively light on salad or fruit. A diet of chocolate biscuits with coffee followed by pie and mash at lunchtime from The Gavel is not good for the veterinary waistline, so the fruit can only help. However, it’s not brought health benefits to everyone. Last week, we had a problem. “Can you help with appointments tomorrow afternoon?” Anne asked. I nodded. It’s usually Anne or I that cover the gaps when people are away. “We are short because of an emergency dentist appointment, so we could do with cover for a few hours.”