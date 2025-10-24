The Yorkshire Vet: A day out but the vet instinct kicks in - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmy was off like a flash towards the waves, which were mercifully smaller than the ferocious-looking ones crashing on the rocks further out. Beaches like this are a paradise for dogs with open space to enjoy and natural boundaries to keep even the most haphazard hounds contained. The regular rinsing of the sand by high tides removes all smells that could dictate any canine territories, so a beach is “neutral” and I reckon it puts all dogs, as well as humans, in a very good mood.

After our walk, we stopped for coffee and (for me) an ice cream. As I tucked into my marmalade flavoured tub of delight, it occurred to me that the explosion in different flavours of ice cream over the last ten years or has been not much short of a seismic. From here, my mind turned to more planetary issues, for example the moving of the tides. I was perplexed by the fact that there are two tides per day, and yet the moon only appears once per twenty-four hours on its daytime/night-time rotations. Surely, I suggested to Anne, that would lead to one tide rather than two, because everyone knows that the tides are caused by the moon’s gravity tugging at the water. Anne couldn’t remember her A-level physics sufficiently to provide an answer, and neither could google since there was no phone reception, but I resolved to investigate the apparent discrepancy.

Sitting outside the café in the sun, contemplating ice cream flavours and pondering astronomy was very pleasant. Presently, I made friends with a wiry lurcher who was sitting quietly at the next table with his owners. It turned out he was called Jesse and the whole family was up in North Yorkshire on holiday. As I patted him and offered a blob of marmalade ice cream on my thumb which I’d missed, I noticed a nasty looking red lump on the outside corner of his eye. Even though it was a Sunday and this dog hadn’t been presented for my opinion, I couldn’t help but mention it.

Runswick Bay.

“What’s that lump on his eye?” I asked. “He’s been to the vet,” came the answer, “and they’ve given us a couple of types of cream to apply, but it hasn’t really helped. Apparently, the next step is a biopsy.”

I explained that I was a vet and asked more questions, one of which was whether they minded me interfering. “No”, they didn’t mind, and “Yes” it was getting bigger quite quickly despite the treatment. They were worried.

“I’d get that removed as soon as possible if I were you,” I suggested. Anne appeared from the café with another coffee, “that looks as if it needs to come off,” she commented immediately. We went on to explain how there was limited space for surgery near an eye and a “wait and see” approach could result in the need for considerably more complex surgery. I really hoped we hadn’t spoilt their holiday but reassured them that to wait a few days until their next veterinary appointment wouldn’t be a disaster.

