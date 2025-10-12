The Yorkshire Vet: A giant leap for Emmy’s flyball debut - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’d seen fly-ball on television in the past, but not in real life. I decided to take Emmy with me, secretly hoping she might be able to have a go. It turned out to be high-octane stuff, with dogs of all sizes hurtling up and down a short course with little hurdles to jump over. At the turn around point, the dogs performed a manoeuvre a bit like a swimmer doing a tumble turn at the end of a length, hitting a box to release a tennis ball, which they had to catch before racing back to the start, where the next dog was ready to go, relay-style, though without a baton of course. The fastest team is the winner. Judging by the barking, the shouts of encouragement and the wagging tails, everyone was having fun. There was even electronic timing, with the all-important numbers displayed on a digital screen. Some dogs were incredibly quick and most went in the right direction with perfect precision. For focused dogs, it was simple and straightforward; for those prone to distraction, there was much to go wrong. I really hoped there would be no accidents, because a head-on crash would have been more than my basic bandage box could have coped with.

In a gap between races, it was Emmy’s turn to have a go. There are few dogs I know with a stronger affinity for a tennis ball than Em, so I felt confident my little terrier would be more than capable. I have heard that it isn’t always easy for geriatric canines to learn new skills, but we would soon find out. With a large, assembled crowd encouraging her every move, Em was enjoying the limelight. For novice flyball dogs, small fences are put up next to each little hurdle, to encourage the dogs to jump over, rather than skirt around each obstacle. This turned out to be very important for Emmy, who was using her brain to follow the easiest route (ie going round rather than over). After twenty minutes, it was time for the competition proper to resume, but I was pleased with the old girl’s prowess. Claire, the organiser of the event and instructor for the day, gave her a strong six out of ten. For a first try, I reckoned she was closer to eight.

But the fun had to be put on hold, because there had been an accident! Luna, from Wakefield, had suffered an injury to her dew claw, so I was called into veterinary action. She was a very good patient and calmly let me examine her foot. Some of the dogs were wearing tight-fitting legwarmers, presumably to protect the lower limbs from this type of injury. But Luna didn’t have hers on and the outer casing of her claw had been avulsed and was hanging off at an unnatural angle and bleeding. Luckily, dealing with torn dew claws is something at which I am adept, and the loose claw was relatively easily removed. I trimmed some hair and applied a protective bandage; Luna would be fine, although her racing for the day- just like her injured nail- had to be cut short.