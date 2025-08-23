The Yorkshire Vet: A salute to sibling power on the water - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of my first columns was about a visit to the coast to see some seals. I make no apologies, but I won’t be offended if you turn the page.

They both learnt to row on the river Tees, which marks the most northerly border of Yorkshire (sorry, that is as relevant to Yorkshire as it gets today!) and I have variously described their progress at GB trials in Boston and trips to Henley Royal Regatta over recent years. Last Sunday, however, was a day to remember. The competition was the British Championships and the event the Open Championship Double Sculls. Jack and Archie were racing together as a crew. Now they are both at the same university, they row together, whereas at school, they were in different age categories. This event marked the first time the Norton brothers had competed together against some of the best in the UK. Anne and I set off early to get a good spot by the lake.

Of course, brothers competing together, at a high level, is nothing new. Everyone in Yorkshire is well acquainted with the Brownlee brothers. Their brotherly rivalry, but also support in triathlon has been well recorded- those iconic images of Alistair helping his exhausted brother over the line in a world series race are hard to forget. So too, their shared places on Olympic podia. Adam and Simon Yates have been making strides in the recent Tour de France with Simon winning this year’s Giro d’Italia. In the rowing world, Great Britain’s Greg and Jonny Searle, the Italian Abangnale brothers (beaten in the Olympics by the Searles in their final Olympics) and more recently the amazing Sinkovic brothers from Croatia have demonstrated that sibling power can be unbeatable.

Cycling brothers Adam and Simon Yates.

The start of a rowing race is a lonely place. Two kilometres away from the excitement of the finishing line, there is no cheering and no drama. For a father and spectator, it is tense too, and loitering on my bike, ready for the starting hooter to blow, I try to picture how the next seven minutes will play out. I can just about remember the focus, but also the anticipation of extreme pain, screaming legs and burning lungs and it makes me feel slightly sick. I’m full of admiration for all athletes who repeatedly put themselves in this situation, especially as it marks the culmination of a year’s worth of early mornings in the dark and the cold, when more sensible, softer people are still asleep. It is much easier not to do this.

The hooter sounds. I know their strategy is to go off fast, to stay in contention and put pressure on the favourites. Jack is stroke and sets a fast rhythm. He has impeccable technique. Archie matches him exactly. Are they third or fourth? It’s hard to tell from this angle. They are sculling beautifully, but so are all the other boats. It is in the last five hundred metres where the pain ramps up to a whole new level and this is where the race is won or lost. Who is fittest, strongest, most capable under extreme conditions. Who wants it most.