The final scenes of the series see Peter Wright, Julian Norton, Matt Smith, David Melleney, Shona Searson and Rohin Aojula meet up on Ilkley Moor for a ramble.

Julian acts as a tour giude for the group, as he joins Peter in talking about how they are happy to be together for the first time as the series draws to a close.

And it's at the end of a very busy week where - amazingly - none of them are on call to they can meet.

The team met up for the first time. (Credit: Daisybeck Studios)

The final episode, which is going up against the Great British Bake Off final, sees Jualian operating on his beloved Jack Russell Emmy, while Peter has a stressful lambing at midnight.

Emmy is brought into Julian’s Sandbeck practice after she broke a tooth while playing with other dogs.

Julian says: “It’s a tricky job removing teeth from dogs and especially your own dog and there’s a lot that can go wrong.”

It's a trick job for nrse Vicky too, who is feeling the pressure of monitoring the anaesthetic on her boss’s best friend.

Meanwhile, Julian is soon going to have an even bigger team. Along with his wife Anne, he’s opening up a sister practice to the surgery in Wetherby – and that means a return home to Thirsk, where he says it's good to be back.

At the Donaldson’s animal hospital in Huddersfield, Poppy the cat requires complex surgery on her badly broken leg, with the team suspecting she’s been hit by a car.

The show brings to a close series 13, but The Yorkshire Vet will be back in time for Christmas with a special show featuring former Doctor Who Peter Davison.