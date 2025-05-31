The Yorkshire Vet: Every dog has its day beside the beck - Julian Norton

Emmy was in her element; she loves swimming, diving off the bank like Superdog, or leaping like a cartoon character who has just run off the edge of a cliff, hanging momentarily in mid-air. She will chase and retrieve a stick or ball from the water all day, never tiring of the fun, nor seemingly tiring of the swimming. It would have been easy to imagine that she was showing off in front of the collected crowd, but I knew she was solely focused on the task in hand and oblivious to the onlookers, both canine and human.

Next came Angus, an elderly and circumspect Scottish Terrier. On the far side of the beck, Angus was literally testing the water. “He’s not a swimmer,” his owner called. “But he knows he can paddle out to that island and then across to this side. It’s his usual routine.” There was no chance that Angus would be challenging Emmy for the race across the river to get her ball first. More dogs appeared, the gathering becoming more diverse, especially when two Pyrenean Mountain dogs turned up, each one on an extendable lead. They ambled, under as close control as an extendable lead ever affords, onto the sandy beach. More than most, these giant hairy canines required cooling off in the clear water which flowed from the moors north of Thirsk. Both dogs became excited by the water around their feet and jumped up and down like bucking horses. When a slim, aerodynamic Jack Russell terrier flew past them and landed metres away, then swam back clutching her ball in her mouth, their excitement got too much and they tried to emulate Emmy’s actions. From the safety of a higher up spot on the bank, I watched in horror as the huge dogs careered further into the water, picking up speed on account of the extend-ability of the leads. I covered my eyes in expectation of both hapless owners being pulled into the river when the leads finally ran out of slack. There was a massive splash, but luckily it was generated only by the dogs. Their owners somehow managed to stay safe and, save for the splashing, mostly dry.