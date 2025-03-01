Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You can’t just take a sweet like that,” exclaimed Sue as she closed the till. I know Sue well- White Rose Book Café has been the launch pad for each of the books I have written over the years and it’s like a second home. She continued, “you need to pick one of these.” She pointed at an adjacent basket which contained folded bits of pink paper. On each of these was a short message with an instruction to perform whatever was inscribed inside its folds. I’ve heard of a similar idea with suggestions for couples to spice up their sex life, so I had no idea what I’d be requested to do.

“They are random acts of kindness,” Sue explained. Suitably admonished, I picked a piece of pink paper and looked inside. Make a colleague a cup of tea, it read. It was a nice idea, and something that doesn’t happen so often these days. Gen Zs and Millennials don’t drink hot drinks with the same gusto as us oldies, so the supply of cuppas at work is considerably fewer than it was twenty years ago. But I could confirm with confidence: “I’ve done that twice already today.” I was instructed to pick another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second ticket said, pay for somebody’s parking. It seemed a fair swap so, after choosing my greetings card, I promised to make good on the instruction. I had a plan. Every week, I make at least one visit to the fruit and veg shop in the middle of Thirsk. It was closed now, but I’d make sure I had a small collection of coins, as well as the lucky pink ticket, next time I was buying fruit. The parking ticket machine is right next to the shop, so I could loiter nearby without looking like a weirdo. I’d simply approach the first person who went to the ticket machine and offer to buy their ticket. I could explain myself by producing the pink piece of paper and point at the book shop.

The parking machine beside the greengrocers in Thirsk Market Place.

The following Saturday, everything was in place. I’d picked up my basket and chosen beetroots and oranges, a pomegranate and, excitingly, a scotch bonnet chilli. It was an interesting selection and I as I pondered what to do with these ingredients, a candidate stepped forward to collect a ticket.

“Excuse me, do you need a ticket for the car parking?” I asked. The lady nodded warily. “I’d like to pay for it if that’s OK?” I continued. The lady seemed surprised, but did not give off any ‘what sort of weirdo is this?’ vibes. I explained my situation and produced the ticket from amongst the selection of coins from my pocket.