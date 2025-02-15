The Yorkshire Vet: Hoping to prevent any swan songs - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two heroic rescuers had formed a mini human chain to keep themselves safe while trying to save the bird. They didn’t know how long it might have been trapped, but judging by the poor creature’s flaccid demeanour, it must have been a while. Its temperature was perilously low, the membranes in its mouth were discoloured and cold; inhaled muddy water had leant a rattle to its breathing rather like that of Darth Vader. With the full team of nurses all lending a hand and having a job of some sort, I set about trying to help.

Initially, oxygen therapy provided some relief to the swan. Clearly, the poor bird’s respiratory system had been overwhelmed. Quickly, things seemed to improve. There was hope. And where there is hope, there is a chance. After some swift research to find the best supportive food for a debilitated swan, I headed next door to our neighbours at The Gavel Café, in search of some sustenance for the swan. It turns out, peas (or sweetcorn) are a helpful option. The Gavel is a superlative establishment, serving huge portions of wholesome and tasty food for a very reasonable price. Farmers (and hungry vets from next door) are catered for very nicely. The peas would have been free but I felt a couple of quid donated into the charity boxes on the counter was appropriate. I hoped the oxygen therapy and legumes would help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A week later, there was another swan in distress. I was rapidly en route to becoming a swan-rescue-expert. This one was struggling in a field, directly under the power lines. The concerned dog walk had spotted and then inspected the recumbent Whooper and called various animal rescue centres for help, but nothing was forthcoming. At 3.30pm, all the phone lines were closed. I had a short gap in my afternoon list and reckoned I could get there, find the swan, effect a rescue and return to see my quarter-past-five appointment in the nick of time. I took accurate directions and headed off. On a sunny late winter afternoon, I trudged along the muddy path with everything I thought I’d need, including a cloth bag to use as a blindfold/hood, just like you might do with a hostage. I have learnt that a cloth bag or, ideally, a sock over the head of a swan provides a very calming effect and also disarms the bitey beak bit.

Julian Norton says an injured bird the size and extent of a swan always presents an exciting challenge.

The patient was directly under the pylons, flapping and floundering like a fish out of water and without any of the grace and poise typical of these birds when on water. It was also incongruous to be surrounded by the bright green of freshly sprouted winter barley.