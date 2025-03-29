Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’ve seen all manner of wild animals; frogs, badgers, foxes, mice, birds of all types and even snakes and lizards in summer. Of course, I’ve seen and heard the unmistakable “rusty valve” call of countless pheasants. Until now though, I had not been befriended by one.

Last week, my first instinct was that the bird needed help. Was its mate stranded? Should I follow him to see if she was stuck down a mine shaft, like in the Lassie films? I had a brief conversation with him, and explained that I was going down the trail but I’d be back in about ten minutes. The bird cocked his head and chased after me as I whizzed off down the nearest track. As I sped up, the bird took to the air for a few moments, before thinking better of it and returned to ground level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the climb back up, I pondered the pheasant’s situation. The few birds left in the woods were the lucky ones: those who hadn’t been blasted out of the sky by a twelve-bore during the season. But what happened to them now? Bereft of feed supplied by gamekeepers, could these colourful birds survive in nature? Would they start breeding and supply the forest with their own, natural next generation? Or do they rely on befriending local mountain bikers for snacks and companionship?

A handsome gamebird, the pheasant can easily be spotted in farmland and woodland habitats.

He was waiting at the top of the hill, which was nice but still strange. I’d expected he would have wandered off to find something more interesting on the forest floor. I talked a bit more and felt like Bob Mortimer in his book, The Satsuma Complex, when he has frequent conversations with a squirrel in the park. Since Freddie Pheasant (I thought he needed a name since he had stayed and waited) had not led me to a disused mine shaft, I concluded he didn’t need any specific assistance. I offered him a fragment of an energy block which I found in my pocket, but he wasn’t interested.