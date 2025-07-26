Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They’ll be quite big, so I usually give ‘em some sedatives, cos they are a handful,” was the advice of my boss, who cheerfully had sent me out. The farm, in a quaint setting nestling behind the church, could not have been more quintessentially English. And the farmer, complete with a pipe which emitted a near-constant stream of smoke, could not have been better company. When I arrived at Fred’s farm, there was a brief moment of suspicion. Who is this new vet who doesn’t look old enough to be working without supervision? As a recent graduate this was a reaction I had become well acquainted with, but Fred Bewley and I quickly struck up a friendship and, over the next few years I pregnancy tested his cows and castrated his bulls. Until this year’s street fair, it was my only reason for visiting this sleepy village and, to me, it became synonymous with a gentle pace of life.

On the day of the fair, memories came flooding back. There was even a glimpse of an equine yard which looked familiar, as I approached the village from a different direction. With a capable MC with a roving microphone, the opening ceremony went without a hitch and I had almost an hour to chat to villagers of all generations. It was very evident that the village spirit was strong. Between the pancake stall and the flower arrangements, I stopped to talk to a chap and his wife. “You’ve been to treat one of my animals,” he said. He was the owner of a horse I had been to see whilst I was still working in mixed practice in Boroughbridge. The mare’s wound, half way between her hoof and hock remains embedded in my mind as clearly as her hoof was almost embedded in my skull. She was jumpy, quick and wanted to be examined by a vet no more than I wanted to be hospitalised with a head injury. We all quickly agreed the cut would be best dealt with by a course of antibiotics and painkillers. “Did it heal ok?” I asked. “Oh yes, it did fine. And one of her offspring has just won at Ascott,” he added, to confirm that the recovery had been more than ample.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad