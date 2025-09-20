The Yorkshire Vet: Surprising discovery on the top shelf - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“What the heck is that doing there?” I asked, addressing my question to anyone who was nearby and listening. The eye drops sat, uncomfortably and unexpectedly, next to a one litre bottle of premium Swedish vodka. I hadn’t seen anything like this in a veterinary practice since the day of my first ever job interview, way back in 1996. Perusing the dispensary was a useful method of ascertaining how advanced the practice was- did it stock the latest and most modern heart medication or non-steroidal drugs, or were the shelves piled high with antediluvian drugs like phenylbutazone? The top shelf in that particular practice, along with bottles of calcium for downer cows and other brown glass bottles, was replete with a selection of Scottish Whisky. I noted its presence and, I think, asked a few questions. I can’t remember the answers, but needless to say, I didn’t accept that job offer.

There is a medicinal role for vodka in veterinary practice. It is the specific antidote to poisoning due to antifreeze ingestion in dogs. An intravenous alcohol infusion acts to inhibit the very dangerous consequences of the body’s attempt to de-toxify the antifreeze itself, and it can be profoundly effective. It also works if given orally, which is an acceptable alternative for treating dogs who cannot be managed on a drip (and slightly less alarming to do). I have only done this once. The haphazard Staffie was so hyperactive that it would have been totally impossible to manage an intravenous drip. I opted for plan B, which included oral doses of vodka every twenty minutes for most of the evening. It sounded drastic, but the textbooks told me it was the only way to reverse the potentially fatal effects of the dog having drunk the full contents of a tray containing all the drained car radiator fluid. The following morning, I rechecked the thirsty dog, who looked the worse for wear.

“How is he feeling today? How was last night?” I asked, cautiously. “Well,” explained his owner, “He was fine until about 9.30, after which time he fell off the sofa!”

Vet Julian Norton.

Luckily, the blood tests and his examination proved the ethylene glycol had been successfully neutralised.

But back to the unexplained bottle of Absolut on the top shelf. It turned out that another antifreeze poisoning case had arrived at the practice last week. There must have been another car radiator incident, I guessed. Our budding vet student had been dispatched, with a pocket full of petty cash, to buy the necessary stuff. For the first time in this student’s recent life, there was someone else’s notes buying the spirit, and no expense was evidently spared. Rather than buying cheap, generic vodka (which is basically ethanol and water, and what we needed) the most expensive and sophisticated make was purchased. It’s supposed rich and distinctive flavour would surely be wasted on a Labrador, especially when infused intravenously!