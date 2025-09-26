The Yorkshire Vet: Tests promise ‘journey to healthy life’ - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s similar with our animal patients, too. Dogs, in particular, seem to be developing intolerances to all sorts of things. We have always suggested feeding chicken and rice to a dog with colitis or diarrhoea.

This works well, unless the offending intolerance is to chicken. I remember one bearded collie who used to developed upset bowels with irksome frequency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each time, I’d inject him with the appropriate medication, which always worked, and advise a bland diet. It was only after about six months, that the owner realised that chicken was exactly the cause of the problem.

Vet Julian Norton.

Whether the dietary intolerance was the root cause, or whether the intolerance developed because it was always fed during a sensitive period for the collie’s bowels was unclear but, these days, chicken much more frequently seems to be poorly tolerated. It’s a complicated issue, and allergy testing in animals is not straightforward. Exclusion diets, where one simple protein and one carbohydrate is given for an extended period, before re-introducing ingredients one at a time to assess the response, are the most useful for diagnosis. But if the dog jumps into the hedgerow to devour a part-eaten chip butty, it all goes wrong.

Blood tests can help, but again, results can be misleading or even downright wrong. Interpretation by an unqualified person can also be a problem. A friend of mine who had started wearing a blood glucose monitor refused a mint humbug during a long, winter bike ride. “It will cause a surge in my blood sugar.” I tried to explain that a blood sugar surge was perfectly normal – where else would the sugar go, after all, but into the blood?

The body would respond perfectly correctly, by increasing its release of insulin and all would be well. There was more confusion this week, when a client came in with the results from an allergy test on her dog. The testers were found online. Using a previously unknown method called “bioresonance testing”, the website claimed; “your pet’s journey to a healthy life is about to start”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all pored over the very detailed report about the dog’s health, or lack thereof, surmised entirely from a piece of hair. The report described abnormalities which were in way more depth than there is space for here. Miraculously (or troublingly), sweeping conclusions had been drawn about the poor dog.

Not only was he allergic to uranium and lobsters (bad enough), but also spinach, cockroaches, copper, iodine (but only the aqueous form) and calcium chloride!

To be pedantic, the immune system, pretty much by definition, can only respond to proteins, so it is impossible to be allergic to elements like iodine or uranium, and whether or not it is suspended in water is completely irrelevant.

Please be wary of tests that claim to be the start of a journey to a healthier life.