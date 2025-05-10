The Yorkshire Vet: The perils of naming animals - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owners’ previous dog was also de Bordeaux and also had a first name and a surname. I’d originally diagnosed him with a nasty heart condition called atrial fibrillation, which is serious to the point of usually being rapidly fatal. But D de B numéro un had responded better than anyone could have hoped. Anne took over his treatment after the first few check-ups and became well acquainted with him and his owners, caring for him during the ups and downs of his illness for almost a year. Eventually, his heart failed and Anne was there at the end to help; so ,when D de B numéro deux appeared, the name seemed just right. That he was already called Florian, posed only a minor problem, and the name stuck. He’s been into the practice on many occasions already, travelling around in a buggy until his vaccination status renders it safe for him to be on the floor. Already, he’s developed quite a fan base.

However, from experience I can offer warnings about naming animals. One client has owned a series of Border Terriers, each one called Sandy. The one I look after currently is “Sandy V”, as in Sandy the fifth. I know this, but colleagues scrutinise the records and think he is actually called Sandy V. Whilst this strategy is simple and saves the need to think hard about the name of a new pet, it’s pretty secure and problem-free. However, the naming of two cats, for example, “Gin and Tonic”, or “Bubble and Squeak” seems to increase the chances of Bubble or Tonic succumbing to a premature end.

Equally, naming animals after a specific person is fraught with problems. Twenty years ago, I went, on a Sunday, to a farm just outside Thirsk to help a cow that was struggling to give birth. I took my son, Jack, with me to watch. He was about three or four and stood obediently where I told him to, and watched with astonishment as a slimy calf landed on the straw and spluttered to life. The two farming brothers decided to give the calf a name (which was not their usual habit), and the spectacular Limousin cross bull calf was named after my first son. It was quite an honour for me, though the human Jack was less aware of this.

A young Dogue de Bordeaux.

A few weeks later I was back at the farm, looking at another patient.

“How’s big Jack getting on?” I asked, expectantly. He was a strapping calf and I hoped to hear nothing but great things about his progress and that he was developing into a fine youngster, just like his namesake.

“Well,” explained one of the brothers gloomily. “Sadly, Jack is no longer with us. He was squashed by his mother a few days later. It was such a shame because he was a great calf and his mum had had many calves before Jack, so she should have known what to do and what not to do.”