The Yorkshire Vet: There's no ducking out of this patrol - Julian Norton

As I made my way to the rendez vous, I have to admit to feeling somewhat sceptical about the task ahead. Surely the ducks were more than capable of looking after themselves? The adults have wings and can fly, and both adults and ducklings are capable swimmers. I’ve spent tracts of time on wild-duck chases over the years, attempting to capture an injured duck, sometimes in this very spot, only to be thwarted by a combination of its flying and swimming powers.

I met Emma and her gang halfway down Millgate, where there is a small area of grass and sand on the banks of Cod Beck. The ducks and their ducklings looked happy and healthy, minding their own business in the shallow water and by the water’s edge. Then, all of a sudden, everyone jumped into action as the first gaggle of feathery balls followed mum away from the river and up towards the pavement. Some volunteers accompanied the first swathe, while others waited for the second group. The ducks headed to a spot on the cobbles in the market square. Apparently, they frequent two or three parking spaces just outside one of the busy pubs. I could hardly believe my eyes, as we followed the first group, slowing down cars and waving away revellers from Thirsk Races (many of whom looked surprised in a how much have I had to drink? way).

Two ducklings tumbled off the kerb and rolled into the road en-route, before righting themselves and scuttling to catch back up. Several traffic cones marked their roosting place, which was the same each evening. Why they had decided to make this their roosting spot I couldn’t imagine; the duck wardens didn’t know either, although Emma speculated that some of the young adults might have remembered the journey from the previous year when they were ducklings themselves.

A mallard.