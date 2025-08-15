The Yorkshire Vet: There's no ducking out of this patrol - Julian Norton
As I made my way to the rendez vous, I have to admit to feeling somewhat sceptical about the task ahead. Surely the ducks were more than capable of looking after themselves? The adults have wings and can fly, and both adults and ducklings are capable swimmers. I’ve spent tracts of time on wild-duck chases over the years, attempting to capture an injured duck, sometimes in this very spot, only to be thwarted by a combination of its flying and swimming powers.
I met Emma and her gang halfway down Millgate, where there is a small area of grass and sand on the banks of Cod Beck. The ducks and their ducklings looked happy and healthy, minding their own business in the shallow water and by the water’s edge. Then, all of a sudden, everyone jumped into action as the first gaggle of feathery balls followed mum away from the river and up towards the pavement. Some volunteers accompanied the first swathe, while others waited for the second group. The ducks headed to a spot on the cobbles in the market square. Apparently, they frequent two or three parking spaces just outside one of the busy pubs. I could hardly believe my eyes, as we followed the first group, slowing down cars and waving away revellers from Thirsk Races (many of whom looked surprised in a how much have I had to drink? way).
Two ducklings tumbled off the kerb and rolled into the road en-route, before righting themselves and scuttling to catch back up. Several traffic cones marked their roosting place, which was the same each evening. Why they had decided to make this their roosting spot I couldn’t imagine; the duck wardens didn’t know either, although Emma speculated that some of the young adults might have remembered the journey from the previous year when they were ducklings themselves.
It wasn’t long before the second group arrived, with a late-comer appearing later by wing. She landed near the pedestrian crossing. As we waited for the ducks to settle in for the night- there was some shuffling and swapping of mothers- the volunteers told me of the successes they have had in terms of the number of ducklings saved. “We’ve only lost two this year,” Emma reported proudly. Apparently, car accidents and falling into drains are the two main risks. She was quick to explain that there was no coercion, no tempting with food and that the wardens simply follow the ducks, offer water and place the traffic cones around them. The birds are supervised until around midnight, or until such time as the market square falls quiet. In the morning, one of the volunteers returns to remove the cones after the birds had returned to the water. Nobody could understand what was so wrong with the dry land on the banks of the beck, or why the ducks saw fit to make the ten-minute trip, but it was certainly proving a focus for the community. Thirsk is full of enthusiasts. It doesn’t seem long since the Thirsk Yarn Bombers made their covert mark on the town and their work continues, with woolly accoutrements still adorning bollards and the like. Maybe this is why the ducks come here- or maybe they are just quackers?