There are some slightly disappointing sheep scans at the farm on the M62

It is a disappointment for John-William as there will be fewer pet lambs this year

The endless wind and saturated wet land is not ideal for the shallow rooted trees planted well before our time at Stott Hall Farm.

Cut in half thanks to the motorway, the few trees that are clinging on look a sorry sight. It saddens me to see them laying forlornly on their sides, no longer tall and proud. The gale force winds whipped across the tops stripping the cotton grass and molinia from their roots, the majority of which is now caught against the sheep mesh fencing creating a spectacular hairy barrier.

Compared to other parts of the country, I think we have got away lightly. Despite being built on a peat bog, our house seems to have been built to last and even though it groans and sighs during the night, so far it has weathered all storms. Like the flooding that affects so many people and properties up and down the country, these storms we are seeing more frequently are perhaps to become the norm.

It’s soul destroying to see countless trees ripped up, buildings damaged and even more devastating, the loss of lives. John-William tells me that it is the wrath of Mother Nature showing her anger at our abuse of our planet. Perhaps he’s right. One thing for sure, these extreme weather conditions are here to stay and we need to be ready for whatever comes our way

The Farnley Tyas sheep didn’t scan as well as we’d hoped, certainly down on previous years. Thankfully, however, there were far less carrying triplets and no quads. Disappointing for John-William as he loves the multiples and, of course, the inevitable collection of pet lambs for himself.

He never tires of the joy at watching lambs pop out, one after the other. His first experience of quads was one we’ll never forget. He was at home when a mule who we knew had four inside her, started lambing in the small croft next to the house. She didn’t really need assistance and was quite happy for the little guy to sit with her.

After she pushed her third lamb out he put his hand on her face and said: “Just how many more have you got in there”! You can imagine his face when a fourth lamb appeared minutes later!

Unfortunately whilst gathering in the ewes for scanning, a depressing site greeted us in the field where our Whitefaced Woodlands were grazing. A large section of a rhododendron bush had been damaged in the high winds and fallen into their field.

Although lambs can be prone to eating things they shouldn’t, older ewes don’t usually bother especially when they’ve plenty of grass. Two had clearly had more than a nibble and had died with a further four very sick.