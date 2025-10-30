Thrybergh Country Park: Warning for walkers after avian flu confirmed in wild bird

By Alexandra Wood

Published 30th Oct 2025
Walkers are being advised to not to touch any dead birds at a South Yorkshire country park after a case of avian flu was reported.

Thrybergh Country Park, near Rotherham, which is a popular spot for birdwatching, said a case of avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 had been confirmed in a wild bird.

It comes as bird flu measures requiring owners to keep their flock in their housing are due to come into effect. Mandatory biosecurity measures for flocks of over 50 birds come into affect at midnight today (Oct 31)

So far there have been nine confirmed cases of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in England this year, including a large commercial poultry premises near Bedale, Thirsk and Malton on Saturday.

Thrybergh Country Park is a popular spot for birdwatching

The flock has been culled and there is a 3km and 10km surveillance zone around the premises.

HPAI can cause severe disease in susceptible birds, while low pathogenic avian influenza viruses (LPAI) generally cause mild disease or no disease at all.

HPAI is the more serious type and is often fatal in birds.

Anyone who comes across a dead bird is asked to contact the authorities, and not to touch or move the body. If people suspect that a captive bird has avian flu they must report it to APHA on 03000 200 301.

