Walkers are being advised to not to touch any dead birds at a South Yorkshire country park after a case of avian flu was reported.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thrybergh Country Park, near Rotherham, which is a popular spot for birdwatching, said a case of avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 had been confirmed in a wild bird.

It comes as bird flu measures requiring owners to keep their flock in their housing are due to come into effect. Mandatory biosecurity measures for flocks of over 50 birds come into affect at midnight today (Oct 31)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far there have been nine confirmed cases of HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza) in England this year, including a large commercial poultry premises near Bedale, Thirsk and Malton on Saturday.

Thrybergh Country Park is a popular spot for birdwatching

The flock has been culled and there is a 3km and 10km surveillance zone around the premises.

HPAI can cause severe disease in susceptible birds, while low pathogenic avian influenza viruses (LPAI) generally cause mild disease or no disease at all.

HPAI is the more serious type and is often fatal in birds.