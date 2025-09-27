Tim Easterby: An emotional and successful season

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after three-year-old gelding Stirrup Cup went clear in the final 110 yards of the Book Your Christmas Parties Here Handicap at Hamilton on Monday, the Great Habton-based handler said he had been delighted with his returns this season.

"It’s been great”, he said. “We have got some nice two-year-olds we can train that have been a bit sharper bred. They have just been in really good form all the way through.”

Tim said his highlights had been Revival Power winning the Flying Childers and Argentine Tango winning the listed Empress Fillies Stakes at Newmarket and being placed in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood.

David Allan riding Revival Power winning The Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York Racecourse last month.

He said: "Revival Power is just a super filly and she won so well. She also won the Julia Graves Roses Stakes at York as well."

Tim said he was still considering further outings this season for Revival Power, a full-sister to Winter Power, with whom he won the Nunthorpe as a three-year-old.

Training the filly, he said, had been “really calm” as “fancy gallops and all that wouldn’t do her any good”.

Having won the Ebor meeting listed race, she impressed onlookers with “raw speed and pure class” to double up on Doncaster’s Town Moor in an all-the-way victory in the Flying Childers.

Great Habton-based trainer Tim Easterby.

He said: “She can just run, she’s a natural front-runner and she’s got that bit of kick.

“She is definitely going to improve at three, I mean look at her, she’s not bothered at all. She’s just one of those fantastic horses to train and you are lucky to get one like this.”

However, an absence of five-furlong Group One races for juveniles in Europe means his options are restricted to taking on more mature horses in the Prix de l’Abbaye, entering the Breeders’ Cup or running her under a penalty in the Group Three Cornwallis Stakes at Newmarket on October 10. “I haven’t decided what she’s doing yet, she doesn’t have many options, he said. “There’s nothing for her unfortunately, which is a bit ridiculous, there’s no five-furlong Group One.”

He said Argentine Tango’s performance, winning three races, had been particularly pleasing. Tim said: "Argentine Tango is by MattMu and she won a listed race and she’s only a pony. She was second in the Molecomb, she’s so tough. She’ll go on any ground, soft or firm it wouldn’t matter and she got the six furlongs well. If you look her form up she tried to give the Albany winner 6lb at Carlisle which was a hell of a run. She ran at Carlisle on the Monday and went to Beverley and won on Saturday, that’s the type of horse she is. You can’t believe how tough and hard she is and Mattmu was just the same, she has a massive heart and you can’t give her a day off as she’ll just buck them off, racing is like nothing for her.”

July saw a week to remember for Tim’s yard as it landed a clean sweep at the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival. He became the first trainer to train five winners across five separate days, with a dramatic dead heat in the opening race that provided the crucial win. Tim was also the leading trainer of the festival, with six wins and scooped the Best Turned Out yard award, which saw his staff share the £1,000 prize and celebrate with a pizza party.

The unusually dry spring and summer has also presented Tim with extra challenges, such as finding a course with good or soft ground that horses such as Art Power need to be at their optimum. He said: “The tracks have kept the courses going really well, they have kept them well watered so it wasn’t too hard on the track this summer.”

When asked to account for his string of successes, the 64-year-old pointed towards his team, saying jockeys such as Dave Allan and Sean Kirrane had been riding particularly well. He said: “It’s a good team effort. My wife helps from the office and is a big part of our team. My sons William and Thomas and daughter Emily are also in the business."

