Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Stirling bomber, returning to the nearby RAF Marston Moor, crashed in Marston Road initially demolishing the post office and police house, before bouncing over the chapel and Northfield House and into Swires grocery shop and other buildings.

The momentum of the plane’s blazing wreckage saw it bounce over Melbourne Stores and plough into the thatched Cromwell Cottage, near Sike Beck, one of the oldest properties in the village, before wrecking Nicholson’s butchers shop and setting light to the east end of Tockwith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Postmaster, shoemaker and church organist Arthur Carlill, who had been asleep in the attic room at the post office, was killed as was the plane’s six-man crew, four of whom were aged 22 or under.

The Stirling Bomber monument in Tockwith.

One of the crew, Wireless Operator Sgt Albert Bonass, was to have been a guest player with York City just days later, while the postmaster’s son, Barry, who had been serving abroad with the RAF, left the shop’s damaged frontage as a stark reminder to the tragedy for several decades.

Some 19 properties were wrecked in a trail of destruction stretching over a quarter of a mile, from the then post office to a field to the east of the village, near Ralph Garth, a small development of semi-detached properties.

Various reasons have been put forward as to the cause of the crash, including the plane stalling as it was waiting for consent to land and the pilot mistaking the village’s fairly straight main thoroughfare for a runway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A memorial to the crash victims, featuring a skeletal metal sculpture of the plane, designed by Rudgate Lane-based firm Stage One, which built the 2012 London Olympics cauldron, was erected opposite the Marston Road playground in 2015.

During the war there were about 2,000 RAF personnel stationed the base, including Group Captain Leonard Cheshire who went on to launch a disability charity and served as the base commander and Gone With The Wind star and US Air Force captain Clark Gable.

The three-runway RAF base closed just a month after the crash, but the former swathe of farmland has since become what Tockwith is best known for, as a racetrack, featuring some challenging corners, a chicane and lengthy straights, and as a driver training centre.

Some of the buildings of the former RAF base now form part of a large business park where many residents of the village, which was once a centre for the brickmaking industry and had two open weekly markets, work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the thriving business park, the farming heritage of Tockwith, which remains surrounded by flat arable fields to the north, south and east, is underlined by its agricultural show, which is one of the region’s largest with around 8,000 visitors and is set to return in August, having been cancelled last year due to a lack of volunteers.

Along with a main ring featuring camel racing, more than 800 classes, 120 trophies and £6,000 in prize money is set to be handed out.

Nevertheless, although its location is in a vast rural hinterland nine miles west of York and five miles north-east of Wetherby, there are distinct urban influences. A large housing estate, featuring streets named drive, grove and crescent, was built in 1970 across part of the airfield, leading to the village’s population doubling.

To cater for the influx of families a Church of England primary school school opened in 1972 and following extensions and converting to an academy in 2017, has more than 200 pupils on its roll. It was graded ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ in all areas by Ofsted in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier schools, such as the decorative Wesleyan Sabbath School, can still be seen alongside the Methodist chapel which closed in and the Victorian primary school which now serves as the village hall, alongside among many historic properties in the centre of Tockwith.

Although there’s just seven listed buildings in Tockwith, there are numerous character cottages and several grand houses.

The oldest building in the village is Thatched Cottage, which has a 16th century timber frame and Norfolk reed roof. Either side of it stand Brewery Farmhouse, which once supplied the village’s five inns, and Pipe Hall, which is believed to have been used as a repository for deeds and records in metal tubes.

At the village’s heart there’s a hair salon, convenience store and post office as well as two pubs - the Spotted Ox and the Boot and Shoe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Church of the Epiphany, a striking cruciform church with an unusual cylindrical bell turret set behind an immaculate graveyard, has dominated an acre of the Westfield Road section of the main thoroughfare since 1864.

However, it was 220 years earlier that Tockwith’s place in English history was cemented, when the Parliamentarian cavalry under Oliver Cromwell overcame the Royalist Army, led by Prince Rupert. Streets in the village are named after the Battle of Marston Moor’s commanders and a stone monument towers over a wheat field east to the east of the village commemorating the site.

The battle is believed to have involved the largest number of troops in any battle on English soil, with Prince Rupert’s army of 18,000 men facing a combined Scottish and Parliamentary force 28,000 strong. Some 4,500 men died in the battle, which is viewed as being decisive in the English Civil War, driving Royalists from the north of England.

Cromwell, later nicknamed Ironside, was said to have had injuries he sustained to his neck in the battle dressed at a thatched cottage, which was destroyed in the 1945 plane crash, near Sike Beck in Tockwith.

Refering to the village in his diaries, he said: "If heaven should be half as blessed as the fields of Tockwith, all those who should pass St Peter's Gate shall be met with joys unequalled."