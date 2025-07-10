Today at the Great Yorkshire Show: TV presenter Julia Bradbury climbs telegraph pole and a beautiful wedding on Channel 5 recap of famous show
Julia, who has recently overcome breast cancer, attempted the climb while co-presenting Today At The Great Yorkshire Show, which goes out tonight and tomorrow on 5.
She attempts the climb at the showground in Harrogate to tell the story of couple Peri Dunford and Mark Jones.
The pair got engaged at the show last year with Peri proposing while Mark was 100 ft up the pole competing as a climber,and they have returned this year to get married at the show.
Julia said: "I decided to climb the pole as I wanted to immerse myself in what the most romantic story of The Great Yorkshire Show, I'm out of breath but it was worth it."
Julia presents the show with Jules Hudson across the two days - with an appearance from Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright who judges a pig competition at 166th show.
The wedding of horse logger Peri and Mark, from Garstang near Preston, was unique as they had their working horses Tyne and Stinot as bridesmaids and it was witnessed by Julia and Jules and will feature on the TV tonight.
Perri said: "It's been fantastic, we love the show and just wanted to get married here, it seemed like the perfect place with our horses."
Julia said: "I just love a wedding it was perfect," as she and Jules Hudson attended as special guests.
Great Yorkshire Show Director Rachel Coates said: "Although this is not the first wedding we have hosted during the show it is in a unique location in the forest which is completely appropriate for a couple with such strong links to the forestry section.
"We are honoured that they have chosen this space to tie the knot and wish them a long and happy future together."
Other familiar TV faces will also be there - Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm and stars of Springtime on the Farm will be competing at the show with their prized Shire Horse Saffron and foal Yorkshire Rose.
Today at the Great Yorkshire Show is on tonight and tomorrow at 8pm on 5 (Jul 10 and 11).
