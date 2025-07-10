TV presenter Julia Bradbury attempts one of her most daring challenges to date as she climbs 80ft up a telegraph pole on a new highlights package of the Great Yorkshire Show.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia, who has recently overcome breast cancer, attempted the climb while co-presenting Today At The Great Yorkshire Show, which goes out tonight and tomorrow on 5.

She attempts the climb at the showground in Harrogate to tell the story of couple Peri Dunford and Mark Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair got engaged at the show last year with Peri proposing while Mark was 100 ft up the pole competing as a climber,and they have returned this year to get married at the show.

Julia said: "I decided to climb the pole as I wanted to immerse myself in what the most romantic story of The Great Yorkshire Show, I'm out of breath but it was worth it."

Julia presents the show with Jules Hudson across the two days - with an appearance from Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright who judges a pig competition at 166th show.

The wedding of horse logger Peri and Mark, from Garstang near Preston, was unique as they had their working horses Tyne and Stinot as bridesmaids and it was witnessed by Julia and Jules and will feature on the TV tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perri said: "It's been fantastic, we love the show and just wanted to get married here, it seemed like the perfect place with our horses."

Julia Bradbury tries out pole climbing. Credit: Daisybeck Studios | Daisybeck Studios

Julia said: "I just love a wedding it was perfect," as she and Jules Hudson attended as special guests.

Great Yorkshire Show Director Rachel Coates said: "Although this is not the first wedding we have hosted during the show it is in a unique location in the forest which is completely appropriate for a couple with such strong links to the forestry section.

"We are honoured that they have chosen this space to tie the knot and wish them a long and happy future together."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other familiar TV faces will also be there - Rob and Dave Nicholson from Cannon Hall Farm and stars of Springtime on the Farm will be competing at the show with their prized Shire Horse Saffron and foal Yorkshire Rose.