This weekend saw the return of the Todmorden Agricultural Show, which was first held in 1870.

The event featured sections for dogs, sheep, poultry and tractors and was held at the Riverside Centre in the town on Sunday (Jun 15).

There was also a dog show, alpacas, an egg show and a photography competition.

For much of its history the show was held at Centre Vale Park in the town, but historic flooding and works carried out at the site has left it incapable of hosting the show.

Since 2018, the show has been held at the Cliviger Show Field at the Riverside Centre.

Take a look at the best pictures from the show below.

Todmorden Show The senior young handlers with their sheep being judged at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden.

Todmorden Show Frazer White, 5, with his Hebredean sheep named Fred he showed at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden.

Todmorden Show Roger Sayle with an alpaca at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden.