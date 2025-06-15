Todmorden Show 2025: Best pictures of historic agricultural show featuring dogs, poultry sheep and tractors

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 15th Jun 2025, 13:17 BST
The agricultural show season is now well underway and the sun is once again beating down on visitors enjoying everything there is to offer about rural life.

This weekend saw the return of the Todmorden Agricultural Show, which was first held in 1870.

The event featured sections for dogs, sheep, poultry and tractors and was held at the Riverside Centre in the town on Sunday (Jun 15).

There was also a dog show, alpacas, an egg show and a photography competition.

For much of its history the show was held at Centre Vale Park in the town, but historic flooding and works carried out at the site has left it incapable of hosting the show.

Since 2018, the show has been held at the Cliviger Show Field at the Riverside Centre.

Take a look at the best pictures from the show below.

The senior young handlers with their sheep being judged at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025.

1. Todmorden Show

The senior young handlers with their sheep being judged at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Frazer White, 5, with his Hebredean sheep named Fred he showed at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025.

2. Todmorden Show

Frazer White, 5, with his Hebredean sheep named Fred he showed at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Roger Sayle with an alpaca at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025.

3. Todmorden Show

Roger Sayle with an alpaca at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Chris Morris, spinning wool at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025.

4. Todmorden Show

Chris Morris, spinning wool at Todmorden Agricultural Show held at the Riverside Centre, Todmorden. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th June 2025. Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice