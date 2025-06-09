Tractor Fest at Newby Hall: Best pictures as grand old tractors star at popular festival

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 9th Jun 2025, 09:18 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2025, 10:32 BST
Grand old tractors were the star of the show at a festival in the grounds of a grand old country house in Yorkshire.

Newby Hall, near Ripon, hosted Tractor Fest on Saturday and Sunday this weekend (Jun 7 and 8).

Over 2,000 exhibits were expected at the festival, which is the UK’s largest festival of vintage and modern marques and is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association.

This year’s show celebrated the centenaries of Caterpillar and German tractor marque, Kramer.

Take a look through the best pictures from the event below.

Henry Elvidge aged 4 from Scarborough, pictured with the Tractors at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

1. Tractor Fest at Newby Hall

Henry Elvidge aged 4 from Scarborough, pictured with the Tractors at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Tractor Fest at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

2. Tractor Fest at Newby Hall

Tractor Fest at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Tractor Fest at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

3. Tractor Fest at Newby Hall

Tractor Fest at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

Tractor Fest at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

4. Tractor Fest at Newby Hall

Tractor Fest at Newby Hall. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme Photo: Simon Hulme

