Newby Hall, near Ripon, hosted Tractor Fest on Saturday and Sunday this weekend (Jun 7 and 8).

Over 2,000 exhibits were expected at the festival, which is the UK’s largest festival of vintage and modern marques and is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association.

This year’s show celebrated the centenaries of Caterpillar and German tractor marque, Kramer.

Take a look through the best pictures from the event below.

Henry Elvidge aged 4 from Scarborough, pictured with the Tractors at Newby Hall.

