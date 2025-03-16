Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tractor Fest, marks its 19th anniversary this year, with the stately home near Ripon seeing more than 100 acres of the estate being taken over on June 7 and 8 when it will become home to more than 1,500 vintage and modern tractors and another 1,000 exhibits including stationary engines, commercial vehicles, cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Among this year’s highlights will be two celebrations – 100 years of the American Caterpillar brand and 80 years of the Fordson E27N tractor.

Caterpillar is legendary for its bright yellow heavy machinery – excavators, trucks and bulldozers – used in construction, mining and engineering, while the Fordson E27N is notable for its blue chassis and orange wheels.

Fred Cowton with his 1939 Allis-Chalmers model U tractor at Newby Hall in Ripon. Picture Gerard Binks

It was an upgrade of the Fordson N and made in England from March 1945 by necessity because of the war.

The E27N had the same engine and transmission as the Model N, but in a new casting which allowed for a power take-off and a hydraulic lift unit to efficiently operate implements such as a harvester or mower.

Tractor Fest will also mark 100 years of Kramer, a rare German tractor marque.

There will be displays of American cars, cultivation equipment and ERF vehicles. ERF was a British truck manufacturer established in 1933 by Edwin Richard Foden from whose initials the company was named.

Organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), Tractor Fest has grown over 19 years to become the UK’s largest tractor show.

Kevin Watson, chair of the YVA, said: “We are very proud to partner with Newby Hall to stage Tractor Fest which is held in great affection by our members and the thousands of visitors we attract every year.

“Enthusiasts and families are in for a treat of a weekend with Newby Hall and its award-winning gardens providing a super location for Tractor Fest which has something for everyone.”

A host of entertainment, crafts, food and drink will be on offer at the show and admission includes access to Newby’s gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bear exhibitions.

Tractor Fest is sponsored by agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, Econ Engineering, Brockhills and nci insurance services. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services and the National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club.

Cheffins chairman Bill King said: “Cheffins is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year and to mark this momentous occasion we are taking the Cheffins charity tractor to Tractor Fest.

“This wonderful Fordson Super Dexta will be going under the hammer as part of our October Vintage Sale with all of the proceeds going to the new Cambridgeshire Children’s Hospital.

