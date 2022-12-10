Two ex-racehorses which are based in Yorkshire have been shortlisted for this year’s Retraining of Racehorses Horse of the Year Award.

There were 150 nominations received by Retraining of Racehorses (RoR) who had the difficult task to whittle the final selection down to twelve horses for this year’s shortlist.

As part of the process, the horse-loving public can now vote online for their favourite to decide on the three finalists for this year’s award. Renowned sports broadcaster, horse lover and RoR Patron, Clare Balding CBE, will then have the difficult task of deciding on the overall winner from the public choice.

Voting lines are already open and the deadline for public voting is Sunday (December 11) at midnight.

Racehorses can enjoy a busy career after racing with the work or organisations such as Retraining of Racehorses. Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

On Wednesday December 14, RoR will announce the top three former racehorses with the most public votes and the finalists will be invited to the prestigious RoR Elite Awards on January 21, 2023 at The Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket.

Di Arbuthnot, Chief Executive, said: "All of the entries deserve enormous commendation for their incredible hard work, passion and dedication which they continue to give to their former racehorses. We have all thoroughly enjoyed reading their stories highlighting the great versatility of these well-loved RoR horses. Thank you to everyone who entered and good luck to the final twelve.”

From nearly 150 nominations received by RoR, the twelve horses chosen on this year’s shortlist are said to reflect the extraordinary versatility of so many former racehorses adapting to their new life after racing.

In alphabetical order, the RoR shortlist of horses are: ACT OF BRAVERY age 7 – Owned by Joanna Broadbent; AMERICAN age 12 – Owned by Emma Bunnett-Powne; BLACK SAM MELODY age 6 – Owned by Charlotte Wrightson; DANNY’S BEST age 13 – Owned by Sarah Raw; FIRST FANDANGO age 15 – Owned by Hannah Chisman; GEORGE BAKER age 15 - Owned by Linda McGuire; KING’S FUTURE age 13 - Owned by Virginia Rider; MASTER WICKHAM age 13 – Owned by Claire Lewis; MY GALWAY MAN age 15 - Owned by Daisy Hood; PINEAU DE RE age 19 – Owned by Lizzie Brunt; SECOND BROOK age 15 – Owned by Lesley Sayers; SKIPPER ROBIN age 16 – Owned by William Fox Grant.

Danny's Best is a 13 year old former racehorse that has been with a family through different types of competition such as tetrathlon and showjumping.

Black Sam Melody and Danny’s Best are now both based in Yorkshire pursuing new careers after racing.

Black Sam Melody is the first ex-racer that Ms Wrightson has had and is just as comfortable being led by an eight-year-old girl and groomed by her, but can then go boss over a 90cm showjump course.

Of the six year-old horse she said: “In nine months, she schools, hacks out alone or in company including off-road adventures and to the beach, riding sidesaddle and showing sidesaddle at Equifest, showjumping, winning and taking reserve champion of her section at her first working hunter show. She has also gone cross country schooling and got placed in Elland Lodge qualifier hunter trials.

“Amongst the competing I’ve also introduced her to re-enactment life, completing a cavalry training weekend, sword fighting from horse back, flag carrying, horse back archery, and riding in costume. She never says no, tries her heart out, and lives for a scratch and to be told ‘Good girl’.”

Black Sam Melody has had a busy nine months since she stopped racing and schools, hacks out alone or in company including off-road adventures and to the beach, riding sidesaddle and showing sidesaddle at Equifest, showjumping, winning and taking reserve champion of her section at her first working hunter show.

Danny’s Best is now 13-years-old and has been owned by Sarah Raw in North Yorkshire for the last six years.

She said the horse only raced a few times and was bought for her son and daughter to compete on at open tetrathlon.

Ms Raw added: “Danny has taken us to Ireland, Scotland and Wales many times travelling and staying over night with no problem and we always come home safe with lots of smiles and happy memories. As well as tetrathlon he has taken my daughter to Pony Club eventing and show-jumping champs, evented to BE100 and hopefully will do some novice next year.

“Recently I have been taking him to dressage competitions winning the RoR prelim nationals at Aintree. He has now moved up the levels quickly and qualified for the elementary. Danny has proved to be very trainable and adaptable in all sorts of equine disciplines. He has fulfilled my son’s riding ambitions in tetrathlon, my daughters in tetrathlon, showjumping and eventing and mine in dressage. I never thought I would win a national at Aintree. He is now teaching me to jump.”

