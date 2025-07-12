Visiting an old friend to see his new house and pregnancy test his cows - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An invitation to visit one of my oldest and closest friends, to see his new house and help pregnancy test his cows. The only problem was that Ben lives in East Sussex, so it wasn’t exactly convenient.

Ben is a vet and came to work in Thirsk as his first job, way back in 1997. Erudite and charming, his arrival took the practice by storm.

We quickly became firm friends and would explore the moors on our mountain bikes whenever we weren’t at work.

Ben was enthusiastic and cheerful, but thoughtful with unusual insight. He was full of wise words and pronouncements way beyond his years and, in a clinical setting, quickly found favour amongst the small animal owners and farm clients alike.

His typical advice to cure any gastro-intestinal disorder in dogs was to “feed plenty of moist, green vegetables”.

His passion, however, was not small animal gastroenterology, but horses and it wasn’t long before he moved on to pursue a career in equine medicine and surgery.

In fact, he followed in a series of assistants whose careers veered to the equine route.

He now runs his own equine practice in Ashdown Forest, which includes the woods in which Winnie the Pooh was set.

He also has a small herd of cattle and flock of sheep, which graze contentedly in the special environment that is Ashdown Forest.

Just a stone’s throw from the M25, the forest is a haven for wildlife and has a tranquillity that is hard to imagine so close to the capital.

His Belted Galloway cattle wander amongst the beech trees and gorse bushes, gently maintaining the habitat, chewing bracken and avoiding bluebells. Each cow has a GPS collar so Ben can manage where they graze using a special app on which he can draw an imaginary, virtual fence.

If the cow approaches the edge of the grazing area, the collar first plays a tune. Then, a small electric shock alerts the cow and quickly the herd learn where and where not to go, based upon when they hear the tune play. Areas can be designated as “off limits”, by drawing a circle on the app.

So, if there is an area of wild orchids which need protecting, for example, the herd can be instructed to avoid it.

After the long journey south, we enjoyed dinner and a catch up on Wednesday before an early start to round up and then pregnancy test the herd.

Whilst Ben is adept with a scanner at pregnancy testing horses, cows are slightly different. I hoped I could remember what to do- it had been a while since I’d donned a rectal glove. But first, we had to find the cattle and then encourage them into the handling pen.

With the assistance of a neighbour and a bunch of volunteers (who, I think, were called ‘Woofers’, or something similar), the herd came ambling through the scrubland to where we needed them.

Luckily, everything went to plan, although the rustic arrangement reminded me of the time when I was trying to TB test a small herd in Thirsk.

After over an hour of chasing them around the field, we managed to capture the bunch in a pen, one side of which comprised a hawthorn hedge.

Our success was short lived, as each one burst through the hedge and escaped into the distance.

These cows, however, behaved well and not one objected to the insertion of my lubricated and gloved arm. Overall, the process of pregnancy testing was calm and serene.