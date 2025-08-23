Vivergo bioethanol plant supplier farmer calls for recognition of factory closure

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheat farmer John Holtby, who runs Dowthorpe Hall Farm, at Skirlaugh, a farm away from the biorefinery, said the most significant consequence of the factory’s closure on hundreds of farmers suppliers across Yorkshire supplying the plant would be the tightening of financial margins.

The Associated British Foods-owned plant has confirmed it will cease all production of bioethanol and animal feed by next Sunday, saying government trade and tariff decisions had undermined the viability of the plant, sited at the heart of the country’s wheat belt.

A spokesman for the firm said: “The decision to close the plant follows extensive discussions with the government to find a regulatory and financial solution that would enable Vivergo to operate on a profitable and sustainable basis.”

John Holtby with his winter wheat crop at Dowthorpe Hall at Skirlaugh.

Historically, much of the feed grade wheat grown in the region was exported into mainland Europe to feed animals and for use in European biofuel production, but when the Vivergo plant opened in 2014 it was credited with boosting the fortunes of wheat farmers in the region to the value of £1m per month.

At the time it was said to have created a new market for UK animal feed grade wheat, supporting local farmers agricultural jobs.

The NFU has warned the closure will have serious consequences for the sector. Jamie Burrows, NFU Combinable Crops Board chair, said the plant’s closure represented a major setback. He said: "The closure of the Vivergo plant is a huge blow. Not only is it terrible news for those hundreds of workers who will lose their jobs but also for the thousands of people whose livelihoods depend on that supply chain – that includes local farmers who have lost a vital market for their product."

Mr Holtby, whose farm supplied Vivergo, said the decision to close the plant was “very disappointing”. When the plant was running, the most it took was 1.3 million tonnes of wheat a year, with the total UK harvest being about 14 million tonnes.

NFU Combinable Crops Board chair Jamie Burrows

Mr Holtby, who rents most of the land his grandfather took on in 1890 from the Crown Estate, said: “I know when we have to do a deal there’s always a bit of give and take, but the farming sector has been doing a lot of giving and not getting much back in compensation. It is particularly galling when the American ethanol is quite heavily subsidised. We are having to take in heavily subsidised American ethanol and we get no subsidy on our own because that’s the way Mr Trump wants it.

“It was great for us close to the factory because we got more for our wheat as our transport costs were a lot lower. It’s probably worth five or six pounds a tonne more than we will do otherwise. If you multiply that over the farm it’s quite a substantial amount of money.”