Farming and environment groups have called on the Government to double the amount of land used to grow fruit and vegetables.

They say action is needed before there is a “disaster” on supermarket shelves after it was revealed more land is used for playing golf than producing food.

An open letter co-ordinated by the Soil Association and sent to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer says the UK must stop relying on imports and scale up a “nature-friendly” British horticulturesector.

The letter warns that if the decline in fruit and vegetables continues, the UK will “face further disaster”.

Campaigners have highlighted that imports account for most of the fruit and nearly half the vegetables eaten here, while less than a third of people eat their five a day and more land is used for golf than to produce fruit and vegetables.

The Soil Association, Sustain and The Wildlife Trusts say action must be taken to boost consumption of local and nature-friendly fruit and vegetables while insisting farmers and growers be given a fair deal to deliver food security and healthy diets.

The letter reads: “Growers of all scales are working tirelessly to achieve a simple but vital mission: to nourish people with good food.

“But the sector faces devastating decline. Nearly half our growers fear for the survival of their businesses and fruit and vegetable consumption in the UK is at the lowest in half a century. Less than a third of us eat our five-a-day.

“What’s more, the produce that does reach us is too often imported from countries that are increasingly impacted by extreme weather.

“Almost half our vegetables and more than 80 per cent of fruit is imported. This cannot go on. We urgently need more – not less – home-grown fruit and veg or we face further disaster for supermarket shelves, our health and the environment.”

The Soil Association is alsoasking anyone who agrees withthe letter to sign a pledge on the charity’s website to say they support home-grown fruit and vegetables.

The report calls on the Government to revive plans for a UK horticulture strategy, which were scrapped last year.

It also calls for the Government to put more money into incentives for nature-friendly fruit and vegetable production, including organic, alongside tailored support for small-scale growers.

The groups also call for farmers and growers to be supported through a shift away from farming on peat, which releases vast amounts of carbon into the atmosphere and causes severe soil erosion.

Report co-author and Soil Association senior policy officer Lucia Monje-Jelfs said: “British fruit and veg is in crisis. Our diets are costing the NHS billions every year and the countries we import from are being hit by climate change.

