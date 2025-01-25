Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick and Annabelle Taylor farm in Wass, near Ampleforth where Nick runs a livestock enterprise consisting of sheep and cattle across 324 acres, in partnership with his mum Anna Lupton, but it is Nick and Annabelle’s pigs, run as a separate business between the couple, that are the focus of their niche market activity.

Just over five years ago Annabelle set up a very small farm shop at their home, Hollies Cottage, out of a garden shed put up by Nick. They began trading, reasonably successfully with a range of their own produce and some from others, but Annabelle says that what they do now has propelled their produce and business much further forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve totally changed from our little shed and selling meat direct off the farm. Nick and I are always looking for something that’s a little different and we went to a food festival and there was a guy selling charcuterie and we thought, ah, that’s different.

Nick and Annabelle Taylor at Wass Farm Hollie Cottage, Wass, Ampleforth.

“Two and a half years ago we started with our own and now market ourselves simply as Wass Farm and it has done so much better (than the shop) because not everybody is doing it.

“Our farm shop customers enjoyed our meat. It wasn’t that it wasn’t working, it’s just that the charcuterie overtook it and offered us more scope.

Annabelle says their focus is now on promotion away from their farming base.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We began attending Farmers Markets and found that you can get on to them much more easily if you have a product that is different to anyone else, whereas if you have says sausages and pork you’re in competition with others. We found people were really excited to have us, and as it is an ambient product it helps us too.

“We now attend Farmers Markets and Food Festivals every weekend, and last year we also attended a few shows. The markets provide the largest share of our trade at present with the other main share being farm shops, restaurants, hotels and delicatessens. We’re currently supplying Castle Howard, Fodder, Upstairs Downstairs Deli, Pignut Restaurant and The Feversham Arms in Helmsley, and Spilman’s Farm Shop in Sessay.

Annabelle says this year’s goals are to grow the business further in key areas.

“Last year we focused on finding the farmers markets that worked for us, as well as shows and food festivals and now we want to grow our presence in shops, restaurants and online. We’ve just launched our online charcuterie shop. Both Nick and I love the product development side. At the moment our core range is five salamis and a couple of limited edition cured meats, but we are going to also try something else as well as the pork.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our charcuterie is a luxury product. It’s high end, which is why the likes of hotel chefs like it, because of its quality.

“We keep two breeds of pig, the Mangalitsa and the Middle White, all outdoor bred and reared and which all lead good lives, allowed to mature. The charcuterie process is far longer than a traditional pork process but it brings about a fantastic product. We’re learning all the time. Every day the business is evolving.

Nick has worked on what was his grandfather’s farm for 28 years, ever since he left school.

“The farm itself still trades under the name Lupton Brothers,” says Nick. “My granddad and his two brothers ran it. Granddad passed away two years ago and everyone knows me and my stock as Lupton Brothers. We have a good reputation in the livestock markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re currently running a flock of 150 breeding ewes and just shy of 50 suckler cows. The sheep are predominantly Mules, with about 40 Scottish Blackface put to the Texel that we then retain their gimmer lambs, putting everything back to the Beltex. We lamb from mid-March all outdoors. It’s just me. I deal with everything outdoors – pigs, sheep and cattle.

Nick says he’s about to start a process that should make his life with the cattle a l;ittle easier.

“The cattle are a proper rainbow herd of all sorts of breeds and crosses. I like using AI for breeding my replacements. I’m on with Angus’ at the moment, but I’m looking at putting some polled Charolais into them.

“It will give them a bit more size, but it is the polled gene I’m really looking into, as dehorning cattle is one less job to do in future. If I can get my cows polled, then when I put them back to my Blue bull, if it’s been done properly, all the cows should come polled. I reckon it will probably take 5-6 years before I get the correct calves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I like to get everything away before Christmas so that the sheds are empty and ready for calving starting around December. We had a few in December, one was born on New Year’s Day. We calve from mid-December to March. I like to have all calvings done by the time they’re to be turned out and sell them from 6-9 months old from October to December.

Nick says the Bluetongue area was extended to include the farm in November.

“All our lambs go as stores and the cattle usually go as stores, but this past year with Bluetongue restrictions looking as though they were coming I sold most of my heifers before the area reached us, but I hadn’t sold any bulls by that time, so at the moment we’re on with fattening those instead.

“When the Bluetongue area was stretched out on to the A170 we got pulled in, but it hasn’t stopped us selling at market. I spoke to the auctioneers at Thirsk and Malton who said that if stock is good quality they’ll sell. I tend to use Thirsk for cattle and Malton for sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In late autumn Nick says he bought some dairy calves on-milk and reared them to sell as stores, but that Bluetongue restrictions have slowed things down.

Nick’s other farming roles include making hay and being involved with stewardship schemes.

“We have quite a bit of wild bird cover and having been in Mid-Tier stewardship, we’re now mostly in the new SFI schemes. We’re predominantly grass with a bit of woodland. We’ve 69 acres in herbal leys. All our leys have clover and one of the SFI options is 30 per cent clover in your sward. We’ve known it has been really good for years.

“I like to make hay because it doesn’t cost as much as silage and the sheep like it. I gave them a bale of hay the other year and it went three days before the silage went.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Annabelle and Nick are looking forward to another year of growth of Wass Farm Charcuterie.