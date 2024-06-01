We don't want to leave the farm on the M62, but something needs to change - Jill Thorp

There’s the usual stragglers hanging on in there, reluctant to part with their cargo but for the most they’ve all lambed.

It has without a doubt been the worst in memory and judging by this week’s weather forecast and the rain currently lashing against the window, things aren’t really improving.

The constant, unrelenting rain, cold and mud has taken its toll with huge losses in our flock. Our ewes, however, have proved themselves to be quite amazing.

The infamous Stott Hall Farm nicknamed The Little House on the Prarie

Their resilience and hardiness to cope in such atrocious conditions have left me in awe of them. The vast majority know exactly where to shelter and to get their lambs out of the weather.

The wet and mud has undoubtedly pulled them down, but they have soldiered on and done their absolute best to care and provide for their lambs.

For us, it has proved too much and big decisions lay ahead about our future. Whilst we have no plans to leave the farm, we quite simply can’t continue as we are.

John-William’s enthusiasm is there and he has been a huge help to us, but pushing the farm on him with it’s accompanying stress and debt, not to mention uncertainty is unfair.

He has many passions that extend beyond the farm that he must first pursue. For us, it will I expect involve a big downsize with significantly less sheep and less work all-round.

For now we’ll continue as we are and knowing Paul, the change will come slowly and in his own time.

The green velvet like fuzz that has slowly spread across the slopes has been replaced by a lush vibrant grass, bringing the moor back to life.

Cotton grass has sprung up amongst the tufts of heather and bilberry, their soft white seed heads, bobbing gently in the breeze.

Sheep’s sorrel covers the rocky areas overlooking Deanhead reservoir, creating a mat of rich orange-red hues, whilst purple moor grass and deer sedge dominate the open stretches and slopes.

I suppose moorland is viewed as quite barren and devoid of much plant life to the untrained eye, but if you take the time to really watch and observe you’ll see how rich in flora and fauna it actually is.

The first of our hoggs will be sheared this week as part of the annual sheep sheering courses at Stott Hall Farm that are run by the British Wool Board.

My Bluefaced Leicester ewes that will be shown this summer will also be clipped along with our Whitefaced Woodland show team and John-William’s Zwartble ewe who is yet to accept the halter!!

I expect his first show with her will be quite entertaining. The shows we attend are a welcome relief to the normal everyday slog on the farm.

A change of scenery, long overdue catch ups with friends and the opportunity to showcase our stock is the best medicine to the rut that so many of us can often find ourselves in.

We can only hope that the weather sorts itself out and we get some much needed warmth.