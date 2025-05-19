Weather: drought and wildfire warnings as public told to be vigilant

Strawberries are picked at Hugh Lowe Farms in Kent, as British Berry Growers announce that British strawberries are this year set to be particularly sweet and well-shaped, thanks to the cool but sunny spring conditions ideal for slow growth and ripening.

The public has been warned to be vigilant as the risk of wildfires in the countryside has heightened due to dry weather.

As of Friday just 80.6mm of rain has been recorded for the UK this spring, nearly 20mm less than the record low for the full season of 100.7mm set in 1852.

With widespread concerns that the lack of rainfall may lead to drought conditions, the CLA (Country Land and Business Association) is calling on the public to take extra care in the countryside amid the increasing risk of wildfires in the parched landscape.

CLA Director North Harriet Ranson said: "Wildfires devastate farmland, wildlife and their habitats and also pose a risk to the lives of people living and working in rural communities. Reducing the risk of wildfires is key at this time of the year, and raising awareness is one way in which the risk can be reduced.

“Landowners and land managers are advised to be prepared for fires, where possible, and ensure that fire breaks are cut and well maintained, with any cut vegetation cleared from the site. Farmers are urged to consider having full water bowsers and disc harrows at the ready.

“29,200 hectares of land (292 sq km or 113 sq miles) have been burnt so far this year already, exceeding the previous record of 28,100 hectares in 2019, affecting large areas of the countryside, and causing untold damage to wildlife and destroying ecosystems in a matter of hours which have taken years to establish.

"It only takes a small spark to start a fire on ground as dry as it is currently, so extra caution must be taken to help protect crops, wildlife and habitats.”

George Winn-Darley, who owns Spaunton Moor in the North York Moors said: “Wetter milder weather being experienced increases growth rates especially of semi natural habitats. Higher growth means higher fuel loads and higher risks of more intense wildfires. If you double the fuel load then you quadruple the fire intensity.

"All wildfires can destroy sheep, nesting birds and other wildlife as well as polluting the air and water. The smoke and ash from intense wildfires that have burnt the peat are far more polluting of both air and water due to heavy metals than the smoke from a quick cool burn of the vegetation during prescribed burning.”

Offering advice to land owners, he said: “Fuel load management is key. Prescribed burning can only be done in the legal season from 1st October to 31st March or 15th April depending on whether you are upland or lowland. But areas where there is a high risk of ignition source being introduced can still have some mitigations worth considering. Mowing the vegetation around the perimeter of car parks for instance is a wise precaution especially if it is highly flammable like gorse.

“Clearing away flammable litter and erecting signs warning of wildfire risk can also help change human behaviour to ensure ignition sources are not introduced. All ignition sources for moorland wildfires in the UK are from human beings.

“And of course - pray for rain.”

The Environment Agency warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall.

The Met Office said the driver for the prolonged warm and very dry spell has been high pressure.

Responding to farmers’ concerns, a Government spokesperson said: “Our water infrastructure is crumbling after years of underinvestment, with population growth and climate change adding further strain.

“We are monitoring water levels and expect water companies to cut leaks and take action to protect supplies.