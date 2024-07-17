Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Candy Waller is the show’s general secretary, as she has been for the past twenty years since taking over the role a little unexpectedly only six months after having offered her services when she moved into one of the nearby villages.

“A friend of my husband was involved with the show and I got involved on sponsorship in 2003,” says Candy. “But within months I landed the role I’m still handling today.

“I love rural shows. They are a great day out. My local show was Birstwith Show where I used to drag my pony along and put my entries in there.

A youngster in class with her pony at the 2023 Weeton Show near Otley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

“At Weeton Show (Sunday 21 July) you can arrive through the main gate and see that the sheep are in the corner over there, the horses are over there, the bar’s there, and everything else is visible. It’s nice and compact and we have so much going on. It’s such a good value day out where you can be entertained all day, eat great food, enjoy a drink and with plenty to look at.

“We really do have something for everybody with the sheep, ponies, horses, produce, the Rougemont Chase which is a run of four and a half miles that starts and finishes at the show and grasstrack cycling that is absolutely mad.

"Those taking part turn up with their mountain bike or a top grasstrack bike if they have one and they race around the main arena. British Cycling organise it for us. It really pulls the crowd with lots of thrills and spills. And then there’s always the hotly contested Victoria Sponge cake with usually over twenty entries.”

Dairy and sheep farmer Christine Morphet has just taken on the role of sheep secretary and has experienced a similar fate to Candy’s taking up of the baton of general secretary.

Sheep being judged at the 2023 Weeton Show near Otley photographed for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson

“I was talking with Janet Hickman, the show’s produce secretary, at a Farnley Estate Young Farmers Christmas Fayre in December and Janet said ‘we’re desperate for sheep secretary, we’re really struggling’ and I said ‘oh yes, I can help with that’ thinking this year I would run side by side the previous secretary. It didn’t work out that way.

“I’ve ended up with it all, as well as becoming Farnley Estate YFC club leader. It’s been a bit hectic trying to get my head around everything.

“My sister-in-law was the sheep secretary for a while and I helped her a little bit when our kids got into showing, something they’ve not got back into since Covid, although James might have done this year if I hadn’t taken on this role.

“We’ve not had too much involvement with Weeton Show in the past although we farm nearby at Almscliffe Crag, and so it has been a bit of a baptism of fire this year. The show committee has allowed me to do with classes as I have seen fit, so we have had a bit of a change.

"We had Rare Breed and Longwool classes, but when I looked at the entries in the recent past we’d had the same people entering the same sheep, so we are now just running the Rare Breed class.

"We’ve also classes for Texel, Any Other Breed Continental, Suffolk, which had its own individual class for the first time last year, Native Breed, crossbreed, fleece class, butcher’s lamb and young handlers.

“We are definitely open to anybody who wants a specific class to be added. Dutch Spotted has been mentioned by some and I’ve said ‘well get yourself here this year’ in the Any Other Breed Continental and if we get enough Dutch Spotted I’m happy to put on the extra class.

“We had about 100 entries last year and they mostly tend to come in on the deadline, but entries by late June were encouraging. We have one or two locals that always come and some from further afield such as Boroughbridge and Keighley.

“I know everything will be alright on the day, it will all be fine. Everybody is here to enjoy themselves.”

Candy says they would love to have cattle at Weeton Show too.

“Unfortunately, you can’t just say we’ll have some cattle without the right person in charge. We would need to have a cattle person on the committee, but cattle are certainly another element to the show that we would like to accommodate, and we have a bit of spare space away from the sheep and the dogs.

“Small shows like ours, and even bigger ones, rely on volunteers. Without the 60-70 of us, including the committee, we couldn’t host the show.”

Candy also points to another factor that is starting to have a bearing on ensuring agricultural shows maintain their allure.

“When I started this job twenty years ago we were the local show, the event everybody came to that weekend in July, but now we are competing with Newby Hall and Harewood House who have events on every weekend.

"We still attract our loyal, local and rural audience, but topping up with those from urban areas, who now have so much choice, means we’ve got to be on our toes.

“But we are still attracting them thanks to what we put on and the hard work put in by everybody. We’ve one chap coming this year and it’s his 73rd Weeton Show!

“And as well as the crazy cycling races we also have the lovely, traditional classes that often offer a first chance to take part at rural shows in such as the Mountain and Moorland ponies classes from lead rein upwards as novices, which is another positive about Weeton Show, as we are a grassroots rural show.”