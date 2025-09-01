When the bees decided to move house

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a constant humming noise coming from the direction of my bee hives.

Looking up it was instantly obvious what was happening. Thousands of bees were emerging from one of my hives and flying wildly around above it. Already the air had become crowded with a hectic randomly moving mass of their bodies and more were coming out all the time.

Before long there were so many that they were thick in the air around me. It would have been easy to have felt threatened by their behaviour. I knew, however, that this was the start of a swarm and that honeybees rarely sting anyone when they are swarming and looking for a new home.

Apiarist Andy Brown advises swarms of honey bees are not interested in attacking people.

I was able to stand still in the middle of the crowd without any protective equipment and just let them go about their business of circling around me in a seemingly aimless fashion. They were, however, far from aimless. They had a clear purpose, and the odds were high that within only a couple of minutes they would find a nearby bush and start to settle.

Honeybees swarm in two stages. The first thing they do is to try to gather together in one great big mass close to where they have come from, and they stay there in a beard shaped collection of life whilst they send out scouts to look for a better home.

That first stage is risky for them because if the weather turns nasty and there is a sudden summer downpour the bees on the surface can quickly become damaged and bedraggled. If they can’t find a more permanent shelter before nightfall several of them will die and a second night is very bad news.

Once the scouts come back home and start to dance on the surface of the swarm to indicate that they have found a good place they will leave on mass and fly directly towards their target, making sure that their precious queen is somewhere safely in the middle of the swarm.

Bees on a honeycomb cell.

I therefore had to move fast. As soon as I spotted that they had begun to settle on a young walnut tree I had planted a few years back I rushed off and got my protective gear. It is possible to handle a swarm without specialist clothing because the vast majority of the bees are so full of honey and sugar that they are incapable of stinging you.

There is some risk though because in my experience I’ve noticed that they seem to leave a small number of guard bees less loaded with the supplies they are going to need to set up their new home and these girls can defend the collective if necessary. So, it is better to be properly suited up.

I also came back with a pair of secateurs and a special box that has a small entrance which can be opened and closed. The trick is to take the lid off the box, shake the bees into it and then put the top back on and leave the entrance open. The problem is that this tends to require rather more hands than one person possesses.

Fortunately, on this occasion they had settled nicely at head height on a bit of a branch that could easily be pruned without any harm. So, I held the branch with one hand and cut it away with the other and was then able to carry away the collection of perhaps ten thousand bees and shake them gently into the box.

Quite a lot of them escaped as they almost always do but that doesn’t usually matter.

Provided the queen goes into the box all that is needed is to leave a bit of time and before long most of the bees that have been left outside will smell the queen and join their sisters.

A few stubborn stragglers went back to the tree and gathered on another branch. I repeated the trick and got the vast bulk of them into the box.

All that I then needed to do was to carry them to an empty hive I had set up earlier in the year in case I needed it and vigorously shake the entire swarm into the hive.

If the beekeeper is lucky, or takes the precaution of blocking any exit route for the queen, they will decide that they like the new home and stay put. If unlucky, the bees decide later on to head off again and the entire swarm will be lost to a location that might be two miles away.

If your own luck means you encounter a swarm then the advice is not to worry because they are not interested in attacking you. Get hold of a local beekeeper using the British Beekeepers Association website if you don’t know one.