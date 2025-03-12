Whitby Harbour: Lobster pots stocked up on Yorkshire coast ready for journey into North Sea
Whitby has become the third largest lobster market in the UK, after Bridlington, which has been dubbed the lobster capital of Europe, and Scarborough.
The fishing industry and the town are inextricably linked, with white fish having been the focus until overfishing forced fishermen to move their sights towards lobsters and crabs.
Conservation group Whitby Lobster Hatchery has been established to help protect the local lobster population and has pledged to annually release 100,000 juvenile lobsters into the sea to maintain an ecological balance and protect the region’s lobster industry for generations to come.
Wild caught egg-bearing lobsters are brought to the hatchery to be protected over the most vulnerable period of their life cycle before being released back into the sea.
Last summer, a rare and unusually coloured European lobster which was discovered in Whitby by local lobster fishermen Martin and Stu Lincoln.