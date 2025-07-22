Why I wore shorts to work for the first time in my career - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I knew the day would be swelteringly hot, but the habits of a lifetime of veterinary attire are hard to shake.

After a sweaty morning-dog-walk with Emmy, I realised my sensible trousers would be too much and changed into something more suitable for summer.

When I returned downstairs, Anne raised her eyebrows.

Julian Norton pictured with his Jack Russell, called Emmy. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

“Blimey! I hope you’ll be able to concentrate today at work. And I hope the clients won’t be too surprised!”

I looked down at my legs and my general attire and decided that I did not look offensive, ridiculous or unprofessional. But the dogma of correct clothing for a vet was deeply entrenched.

As a fresh-faced sixteen year-old, on my first day as a budding vet, in Wakefield, I learnt the hard way.

“Bloody hell!” exclaimed the senior vet who had agreed to give me two days’ work experience at his practice.

“Don’t let Mr Lawrence see you without a tie! He’ll send you home immediately!” Peter Rhodes quickly removed his own tie and shoved it into my hands. I put it on and avoided a crisis on my first ever day in a vet clinic.

The theme continued at vet school, when a checked shirt with rolled up sleeves and a tie tucked into the shirt about halfway down (to stop it dangling into poo or the insides of animals) was de rigour.

In fact, it was essential to pass your final exams. Or so we thought. The most appropriately dressed vet students always seemed to do better than those who sported more casual attire.

In my first proper job, there was a similar dress code, and I went on to wear a shirt and tie every day for most of my career.

Yes, I’ll admit to a more relaxed approach when working on call at a weekend or on an evening, but during the working week, things have been more correct.

During normal working hours, over those early years, I feel sure that turning up to work in shorts would have led to instant dismissal. But since 2018 I’ve adopted a tie-free approach and nobody has, apparently, been concerned.

When I moved to a predominantly large animal practice, where the boss wore a polo-shirt and (in winter) a fleece, a shirt and tie was not expected nor encouraged.

After a few months, I started to feel overdressed and that was when the tie disappeared.

It took me a while to adjust. However, adjusting to bare legs on a Thursday was a whole new experience. Time (about ten minutes’ time) would tell.

I shuffled about the practice at Thirsk feeling somewhat self-conscious and trying not to draw attention to myself or my naked legs. But I need not have worried.

Nobody made a single comment, until, of course, I felt the need to explain myself.

“This is the first day that I’ve come to a full day at work wearing shorts,” I announced to various members of our team. Their response was “yes” it was very hot and “no” there was no general offence caused.

I could only imagine what the senior partners from the early years of my career would have thought.

Times have changed, especially in the veterinary world over the last three or four decades, sometimes for the better.

During one interview in the 1990s, when Anne was looking for a job near mine in Thirsk, the boss of a veterinary practice in a town not too far away explained that, “the practice had always found the role more suitable for male practitioners.”

Thankfully, this attitude is now as extinct and obsolete as the old vets who believed them.