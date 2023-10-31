Why Studley Royal Park in Yorkshire is one of the UK's best places to see the autumn deer rut

Antlers clashing in a wild display of dominance as one male tries to assert itself over another. It’s a majestic sight which people come from far and wide to witness.

The Deer Rut – annual mating season – takes place in autumn and can prove a magnificent showcase of our largest land mammals, the Red Deer.

Studley Royal Park in the Skell Valley near Ripon is one such attraction where the antics of these beautiful creatures can be seen into November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The park has three different species of deer – red, sika and fallow, all with their own particular characteristics. Red Deer are the largest in the park, are indigenous to the UK and usually a dark reddish brown.

Most Popular

Red deer stag fight during the rutting season

The male is called a stag – who when rutting are often pumped up with testosterone – and boast a large set of antlers resembling tree branches. The female is called a hind, while the young are referred to as calves.

Studley Royal Park was named Yorkshire’s first World Heritage Site in 1986, and is set beside the ruins of Fountains Abbey.

The grounds, now run by the National Trust, once contained the Tudor manor house known as Studley Royal House, however was mostly destroyed by a fire in 1716. It was rebuilt about 50 years later, but the reconstruction was also damaged by fire in 1946 and then demolished. Today, what remains is the stable block, built between 1728 and 1732, which is now a private home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad