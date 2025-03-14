Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a hectic morning of getting everything fed and watered, we went from jeans and wellies to tailcoats and heels; at least I did anyway!

The weather really could not have been kinder, which was a huge relief as my dress would not have turned even a drop of rain or provided any degree of warmth against a cold east wind.

As Paul performed his best man duty along with Casey’s best friend, the little guy looked resplendent in his suit and politely showed everyone to their seats.

The M62 motorway passes Booth Wood Reservoir and winds itself around the infamous Stott Hall Farm nicknamed The Little House on the Prarie

Even in my heels, he was almost my height and as he walked me into the church, my heart was bursting with pride.

The day started at the beautiful church of St. Bartholomew’s, perched high up on the slopes above Scammonden reservoir, a mere stones throw from our farm.

Despite being deemed as unsafe for use when the M62 motorway and flooding of the Scammonden valley began, the church survived just fine as did the school next door.

Sunlight flooded in through the stained glass windows, illuminating every sequin on the brides dress.

We sat and listened as Casey nervously stumbled through his words and the little guy giggled at every given opportunity.

I can’t think of a more beautiful and apt setting for a wedding and as we lifted our shepherd’s crooks for the bride and groom to walk under as a married couple, I thought, not for the first time, how lucky we are to call this beautiful part of Yorkshire our home.

My Leicester girls started lambing the day after the wedding. Paul and I were both somewhat delicate and being completely out of practice for late night partying, utterly exhausted.

Two big, strong tup lambs arrived in the early hours to one of my trusted old ewes that I bought from Hawes market quite a few years ago.

She never lets me down and always lambs herself with no fuss or drama and is a good Mum. Her tup lamb from last year was John-William’s show lamb and went to the Great Yorkshire show.

Hopefully he’ll be returning there this year as a shearling. I’m ignoring any threats of further arctic blasts and snow from the weather doom and gloomers and as far as I’m concerned, spring has well and truly arrived.

We have lambs on the ground, daffodils and crocuses are in bloom and the skies are filled with Curlews, lapwings and oystercatchers. It doesn’t get any better.

For the first time in my memory, we have a pair of kestrels nesting in our barn at the side of the house. Whilst quite common and widespread, we’ve never had them nest right in the yard so I’m looking forward to watching their progress.

The following months will be a whirlwind of emotions. Exhaustion coupled with excitement as new faces arrive and our meadows start to fill with lambs.