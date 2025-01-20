Why we should celebrate Yorkshire's grass roots groups - Stuart Minting

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Without them the region’s communities and cultures would struggle to flourish as they do. They boost aspects of life from physical fitness to mental wellbeing, and often without any government funding whatsoever.

Key to their success is being inclusive. They become part of communities, leading to greater social interaction and cooperation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many such groups are facing challenges relating to issues such as safety, cost, and access or pressing demands to adapt to climate change or invest in more sustainable facilities.

Staithes, one of Yorkshire's most picturesque traditional seaside fishing ports on the North Yorkshire Coast.

This edition’s Rural Life village focus, Burley-in-Wharfedale features a case in point.

After a community-led campaign to establish a village green, volunteers have maintained it and have even produced plants for people to harvest and eat.

Meanwhile, its amateur cricket club has seen generations of residents benefit from its establishment, not least the family of England cricketer extraordinaire Harry Brook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He used his dad’s highest score for the club as inspiration for the national side’s first triple century in some time.

While there are many important region-wide issues to cover in Country Post, I don’t lose sight of the importance of highlighting local endeavours and very much welcome details about grass roots groups’ events and successes.

So it was with delight that I was able to give an extra spotlight on the equestrian pages to another grass roots group a few miles down the road from Burley.

At a glittering awards ceremony, IIkley and District Riding Association, which marked its golden anniversary serving the needs of its members in 2023, showcased an array of amazing stories of dedication by people who maintain Yorkshire’s proud equine heritage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s energetic and enthusiastic chair, Carol Dawson, told the event: “The meaning of heritage is educating, enriching and inspiring a deeper appreciation, something that is handed down. The remarkable bond between generations, in our case, the world of equine knowledge.”

The importance of grass roots support to maintain prized traditions was also underlined at the Back British Farming meeting in Thirsk, arranged by farmers Clare and Phil Wise.

While the meeting saw politicians point, sometimes angrily, accusatory fingers at each other over how the bleak outlook for many agricultural enterprises had materialised, renowned mountaineer and farmer Chris Brown suggested there was perhaps a simpler route to tackling the perilous financial position agricultural ventures find themselves in.