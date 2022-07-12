Wildlife photographer captures enchanting scenes of young Yorkshire kestrels trying out new flying skills

A wildlife photographer has captured stunning scenes of young kestrels trying out their newly-acquired flying skills.

By Grace Hammond
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 12:49 pm

James Gregory, 39, observed the action on farm land near York, with one amazing picture showing a bird seemingly posing for his camera.

James, from Cleethorpes, explains: "It was really funny watching three young kestrel chicks playing, chasing after each other.

The kestrels were trying out their newly-acquired flying skills

"They seemed to be showing off their flying ability to each other, trying to see who was the best.

"Then they would chase the other into the next field for them to return and chase the other a few minutes later.

"My favourite picture was one recently fledged kestrel testing its wings out, contorting itself into some interesting poses in flight."

The stunning photos were captured by wildlife photographer James Gregory
The action took place near York
Time for a rest
James said it seemed as if the birds were showing off to each other
