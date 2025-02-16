Wildlife photographer Robert Fuller: A pond that is a lifeline for the wildlife

No wildlife habitat is complete without water. A water source, whether lake, pond or tiny stream, provides a place for animals to drink and bathe. Here on the Yorkshire Wolds the valleys are dry, which means sometimes the wildlife needs to travel some distance to find a drink or to cool off.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A garden pond was the very first thing I added when I moved to my home in Thixendale and it quickly became a major draw for the local wildlife.

So, when I began a project to improve a nearby ash woodland, it was also the first place to start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I began by marking out a spot where badger tracks and deer slots in the mud told me wildlife often visited.

A tawny owl bathing by Robert E Fuller

Then I hired a digger for a day to help shift the soil. I wanted the pond to be substantial, deep enough to ensure the water stayed fresh for the wildlife to safely drink from.

I also dug in a pipe to bring water from a nearby farm and installed a float valve so that the pond could automatically fill up whenever water levels dropped.

I wanted the pond to look as natural as possible, so I placed rocks and mossy branches around the edge and arranged stone steps in the shallows to help animals get in and out of the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These were positioned at varying heights so that smaller birds could bathe on the top steps and owls and buzzards could splash on the lower rocks.

Next to the pond was an ash tree with a natural hollow, where tawny owls once nested.

The owls had stopped using the site after a piece of bark front that created the front to the hollow had fallen away, leaving the nest site exposed.

I replaced the façade with a new piece of wood in the hope the owls would return. Iif they did, they’d find their former home had been upgraded and now also included a pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, I fitted remote cameras to follow all the wild comings and goings.

I undertook this project during the winter, so as not to disturb the wildlife during their vital breeding seasons, and it had been hard going. Throughout the build the rain barely let up.

But eventually it was time to fill the pond and retreat to see how the wildlife responded to their new water source. My surveillance cameras meant I could safely see all that happened from a distance.

Within a few days, the pond had its first visitors, a flock of fieldfares. These birds belong to the thrush family and migrate to the UK each winter from Scandinavia. It was fun to watch them drink and splash about, fluttering their beautiful, slate grey feathers to shake off the water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other animals soon found their way to this new watering hole and before long, my cameras picked up a bathing buzzard, drinking badgers, and even a passing stoat.

But just as the wildlife got used to the spot, a cold snap turned the water to ice, and the slippery surface caught a few off-guard.

Watching a male pheasant slip and skate across the water made me smile, especially when that very evening a fox trotted casually across the frozen surface as though there was nothing to it.

At last, a tawny owl dropped in. My cameras caught her fly up to the tree to examine my newly restored nest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further hidden cameras recorded the owl as she went inside to look around. She gave it a thorough inspection, even scraping out a hollow depression in the floor of the nest, a promising sign she was considering laying her eggs here.

As winter gave way to spring, the pond became a hive of activity and attracted a wide range of wild visitors.

Badgers drank at the edge each night, buzzards bathed in the shallows and even roe deer passed by to take dainty sips, their winter coats moulting off as the weather grew warmer.

A pair of mallard ducks also dropped in for a few weeks and it was fun watching them swim around the small space in circles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the nest box, the tawny owl laid a clutch of eggs, and as summer approached my cameras recorded the magic moment when two adorably fluffy chicks hatched.

By June, the summer heat was attracting more and more bird species to the pond. And from woodpeckers to sparrowhawks and, the now resident owls, so many of them now spent as much time bathing as drinking.

With more hours of sunshine, it was easier to see when the badgers arrived for their daily drink and the microphones on my cameras picked up their long, slurping as they lapped up the water thirstily.

That summer the rain held off longer than usual and even in this shaded woodland the plants turned crisp and dry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now the pond was needed more than ever, and my cameras recorded some really unusual visitors.

Among these was a goshawk. Normally forest dwellers, goshawks aren’t usually found in small woodlands like this one, but it had arrived for a splash in the pond, and I watched via the cameras fascinated.

A female juvenile, I noticed her eyeing a rat as it scurried behind her. She was already an accomplished enough hunter to know she had to gain height if she was to have any chance in catching this rodent and I watched as she flew up into the canopy only to slam down on the rat moments later.

The rats weren’t necessarily welcome at the pond, but they provided a steady supply of food for the tawny owls who now regularly hunted and bathed here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time my cameras filmed a jackdaw killing and then eating a chaffinch, with the accomplished ease of a hawk. Jackdaws are opportunists and I knew they occasionally took birds, but I’d never seen one do it with such casual expertise.

Then came the special moment the tawny owl chicks, now 10 weeks old, visited the pond for the first time. I watched enthralled as these owlets, still fluffy and barely able to fly, stepped gingerly towards the edge of the pool.

As the leaves fell in autumn, it was time for the animals to fatten up. The ash, beech and larch trees dropped their, creating a carpet of deep red, green and gold around the water’s edge so that when a pheasant stalked across it, the effect was quite striking.

Then a flock of wintering bramblings arrived, freshly flown from their summer residences in Scandinavia, and as I watched them dip and splash in the water, freshening up after their long flights, I realised the seasons had turned full circle and I had been capturing life at this watering hole for a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It had been incredible to see the breadth of species making the most of this new habitat, coming by to drink, bath and hunt. Thanks to my cameras I’d also learned more about wildlife.